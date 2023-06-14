fbpx Riverside County could receive $45M for transportation projects
Riverside County could receive $45M for transportation projects

Travel Jun 14, 2023
The Metrolink Double Track Project between Moreno Valley and Perris. | Image courtesy of the Riverside County Transportation Commission
by
Two projects intended to improve transportation infrastructure in Riverside County may receive nearly $45 million in state funding, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the California Transportation Commission is considering appropriating the funds in support of the Mid-County Enhancement Program, which is focused on congestion relief throughout Hemet, Moreno Valley, Perris and San Jacinto.

“Transportation solutions in (these areas) are long past due,” RCTC Chair Robert Magee said. “I am happy to hear the state is looking at our traffic congestion challenges and helping us address our transportation needs with funding that benefits both transit and roadway improvements.”

The specific projects in line to benefit from the disbursals are the Mid-County Parkway Construction Package 3 Project and the Metrolink Double Track Project.

The first involves adding a traffic lane in both directions on an 8.6-mile section of the Ramona Expressway, as well as constructing a bridge over the San Jacinto River.

The project is currently in the design phase.

The Metrolink Double Track Project entails installing a second track along the Perris Valley Line between the March Field station in Moreno Valley and the Downtown Perris Station.

Officials said the additional track will provide greater capacity, enabling additional trains to carry more passengers through the area.

The CTC will consider whether to formally approve the grant awards during its June 28-29 meeting in Suisun City.

All of the money would be disbursed from the Road Repair & Recovery Act account established in 2017, which resulted in higher gasoline surcharges and vehicle license fees.

