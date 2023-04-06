27-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Rosemead

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Thursday of a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Rosemead.
Jasmine Chanee Williams was last contacted on Feb. 14 about 3 p.m. and was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022 in the 4600 block of Rosemead Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Williams is Black and was described as a 5 feet, 4 inches, 120 pounds with short green hair, black eyes and tattoos on her legs and arms.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Williams’ whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.