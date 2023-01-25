LA Sanitation Bureau truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks

An LA Sanitation Bureau truck. | Photo courtesy of Bdonjc/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck this afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

No other details were immediately available.

Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death a “tragic incident and our hearts go out to the loved ones of the individual, as well as to our driver, who is currently in crisis counseling.”

“This is an open investigation, and we will provide more information when we can,” Stern said.

Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that she was saddened by the “tragic death.”

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who are mourning his loss,” Bass said. “Unhoused Angelenos are dying on our streets every day. Our work to bring unhoused Angelenos inside is a matter of life and death — which is why our office is treating this crisis like the emergency that it is.”

According to Raman, three other unhoused people have died in recent days in Sherman Oaks. Raman added that she was awaiting details on what caused the other deaths.

“These are lives that mattered and we express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Raman said in a statement.

Raman added that her office has allocated funds and contracted with service providers for interim housing. There is also a team of health practitioners working along Ventura Boulevard.

“These deaths shed light on the gravity of our city’s homelessness crisis and why we must respond with urgency to bring people off the streets and into shelter,” Raman said. “But no matter the cause, no life or death on the street is acceptable. We will keep pushing to do more until we are at zero.”