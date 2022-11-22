Man suffering from dementia reported missing, last seen in Covina

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 77-year-old man who is considered at-risk.
Phui Man Sam was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of East Covina Boulevard in Covina.
Sam was described as 5-feet-1 inch tall and weighing 104 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a Levi’s logo and grey sweatpants.
Sam is diagnosed with dementia and might have been headed to the 20800 block of East Arrow Highway in Covina, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was encouraged to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.