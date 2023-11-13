fbpx Riverside firefighters rescue horse trapped in canal
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Riverside firefighters rescue horse trapped in canal

Riverside firefighters rescue horse trapped in canal

Riverside County Nov 13, 2023
Rescuers assist a horse trapped in the Gage Canal. | Photo courtesy of the city of Riverside Fire Department/Facebook
by
share with

Riverside firefighters Saturday rescued a horse that fell into the Gage Canal off Jackson Street with its rider.

The fall occurred about noon and the horse suffered minor injuries trying to get out of the canal, said Battalion Chief Scott Wilson.

A plan was created to use a crane to hoist the horse to safety, Wilson said. “For this to occur, the animal must be sedated so a veterinarian was requested to respond.”

The veterinarian sedated the horse while the rescue team put rigging around the animal, he said. It was hoisted to safety.

“Once the animal was back on the ground, the horse was further treated by the veterinarian and eventually released back to the owner,” Wilson said. “The horse and its owner were both pleased to have the horse back on terra firma.”

More from Riverside County

Events Nov 11, 2023
share with
26th annual Palm Springs parade to close out Veterans Day events by
Riverside County Nov 10, 2023
share with
Riverside seeks help documenting local veterans’ experiences by
Riverside County Nov 10, 2023
share with
Riverside’s wind power buy puts city ahead of 2030 clean energy goal by
Business Nov 10, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices drop back to August lows by
Impact Nov 09, 2023
share with
Riverside receives over $4M for project to assist homeless youth by and
Environment Nov 08, 2023
share with
Winds prompt warnings in LA County mountains, valleys; IE could see 60 mph gusts by
More
Skip to content