LA accepting applications from landlords for rent assistance program

| Image courtesy of the Los Angeles Housing Department

The city of Los Angeles is accepting applications from “small landlords” who own 12 units or less for a rental assistance program aimed to prevent homelessness, housing officials announced Monday.

The city’s Measure United to House LA, or Measure ULA, provides the funding for the Emergency Renters Assistance Program that covers back rent owed to small landlords.

“We must continue to do all that we can to prevent Angelenos from falling into homelessness and that includes supporting small landlords and housing providers,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

LA Housing Department spokeswoman Sharon Sandow said, “The City continues its efforts to prevent individuals from becoming unhoused through this program which provides financial assistance to small landlords who own 12 units or less and who have low-income residential renters with up to six months of unpaid rent as a result of COVID-19 or other financial hardship.”

There is a short window to apply — applications will not be accepted after this Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

“The landlord portal for the United to House LA Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens on October 23, and I encourage small landlords who own 12 units or less to apply,” Ann Sewill, Housing Department general manager, said in a statement. “The program will pay landlords up to 6 months of rental arrears on behalf of low-income tenants who are at risk of homelessness due to unpaid rent.”

Applicants’ rental properties must be located within the city of LA to be eligible for the program, officials said.

Sandow said that small landlord applications must be submitted first, then tenants will be invited to apply for the rental subsidy. The city will only provide rental arrears to landlords on behalf of tenants who meet the Measure ULA emergency assistance program’s eligibility requirements. Small landlords must also provide valid photo identification, proof of property ownership, a completed IRS Form W9 “Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification” and proof of the tenant’s current monthly and past due rent.

Small landlords whose tenants have already applied during the tenant application period continue to be eligible for the program, according to the Housing Department.

Landlords who own more than 12 units must wait to receive a notification of their eligibility, then submit the required landlord documentation.

“Financial assistance will only be payable to the landlord of the rental property,” Sandow said. “It is important for tenants to communicate with their landlord and provide accurate contact information to avoid problems or delays in applications being funded.”

Landlords can apply for the rental assistance program anytime online at housing.lacity.org; by phone, 888-379-3150, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and in-person after visiting the Housing Department website for locations of application intake offices.

More information on the Emergency Renters Assistance Program is available at housing.lacity.org/highlihgts/renter-protections.com.

In August, the council approved a $150 million Measure ULA expenditure plan, which includes the following:

$18.4 million for a short-term emergency assistance program;

$23 million for an eviction defense and prevention program, aimed at expanding Stay Housed LA program, a partnership with the county, legal service provider and community organizations;

$5.5 million for tenant outreach and education;

$11.2 million for the Protections from Tenant Harassment Program, which educates tenants and landlords about their housing rights and obligations;

$23 million to provide rental subsidies and move-in assistance to low-income seniors and people with disabilities; and

$56.8 million for development of multifamily affordable housing through the city’s Accelerator Plus initiative, which is intended to fund “shovel-ready” affordable housing projects with an additional loan of no more than $12 million to close a financing gap.

Updated Oct. 25, 2023, 12:34 p.m.