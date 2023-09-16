Shooting-related incidents over the last 7 days in LA County

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

In addition to a man shot to death allegedly by his father in Pasadena, multiple other shooting-related incidents took place this past week in the Los Angeles area.

Shots fired into home, vehicle in Long Beach

Shots were fired into a home and a vehicle located at a residence in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 9:25 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue regarding a shooting into an inhabited dwelling, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

They spoke to a resident who said his home and vehicle had been struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

“Officers located strike marks on the residence and vehicle, indicating a shooting had occurred,” police said. “No suspect information is known at this time.”

Man killed, woman wounded in South LA shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Friday evening.

Officers who arrived at Broadway and Manchester Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday regarding a shots fired call found a man in his 30s unconscious and not breathing after being shot in the head and a woman in her 30s shot in a leg, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two suspects were described as men wearing black hoodies.

Suspect in South Los Angeles home invasion shot by police

A suspect in a home-invasion robbery at a South Los Angeles apartment Friday was shot by police and hospitalized in critical condition.

The robbery occurred shortly after noon, when four people forced their way into an apartment near 32nd Street and Central Avenue and tied up a man inside, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man was able to free himself, escape from the apartment, and call 911, police said. He told the responding officer the assailants were still in his apartment.

Police said they set up a perimeter to contain the area. Two suspects exited the apartment shortly after the officers’ arrival and were taken into custody without incident.

A third suspect jumped from the building toward officers while armed with a hammer, prompting at least one officer to open fire, police said.

The fourth suspect was also ultimately arrested after being located by a K9 police dog, police said.

The robbery victim was not seriously injured, or any officers involved.

Investigators seek tips in fatal 2001 gang shootings in Compton area

Saying he was confident that pending DNA testing will help identify at least one suspect, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective Friday asked anyone with information about a trio of 2001 killings in the Compton/Willowbrook areas — including the death of a 2-year-old girl — to come forward.

Sheriff’s homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the spree of violence occurred over two nights, beginning Aug. 7, 2001, when 22-year-old Richard Lawrence was fatally shot in the 2000 block of North Grape Avenue in Compton.

The motive for the killing is believed to have been “an ongoing war at the time” between a pair of rival street gangs, Reynaga said.

Witnesses provided a basic description of two male suspects in the crime, and sheriff’s officials released artist renderings in hopes of generating tips from the public. Reynaga said the suspects were driving a gray Chevrolet Caprice.

The following night, five separate drive-by shootings occurred in what Reynaga said were believed to be retaliation for the killing of Lawrence.

The shootings began in the 13300 block of Largo Avenue, where a victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder, Reynaga said. A short time later, a noninjury shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Lucien Street.

A third shooting then occurred in the 13100 block of Willowbrook Avenue, where Stephen Murphy, 22, and his 2-year-old daughter Kali were fatally shot.

Authorities said at the time the pair were visiting the girl’s grandmother, and Murphy was getting ready to put his daughter in the back seat of his car when the gunfire erupted. Murphy tried to run into the house, but was shot on the front porch. The girl was struck in the head with a bullet and died at a hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Reynaga said Murphy and his daughter were simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they were an accident to the killers who were out there trying to commit murder.”

Another shooting occurred a short time later in the 2000 block of West 131st Street, where a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head, Reynaga said. After that, a sheriff’s deputy came under fire, but was not struck, in the 1900 block of North Anzac Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials also released composite drawings of the suspects in that string of shootings. Reynaga said the gold Oldsmobile Cutlass the suspects were driving was later seized by deputies, but no arrests have been made.

He said modern DNA testing was now being done on property found inside the car, and it should be completed soon.

“It’s believed that when the results come back, (detectives) believe they’ll be able to identify one or more suspects involved in the murder of Stephen and Kali,” Reynaga said.

Relatives of Stephen and Kali Murphy attended a late-morning news conference Friday to also urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Steven was an awesome son, a loving father, a loving son, a loving brother,” one of them told reporters. “Never had any trouble. He always saw the good in everyone. He was not affiliated with any gang members. He worked hard every day. He was a good employee (at Los Angeles International Airport). …

“His friends still contact me and talk to me til this very day. … He had good friends, a loving family. And Kali was only 2 years old so you know she was innocent.”

Man wounded in Sylmar shooting

A 20-year-old man is in the hospital Thursday after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Sylmar.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the department’s Mission Division were called at 2 a.m. to Hubbard Avenue and Borden Avenue regarding a shooting in a 7-Eleven parking lot, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Upon their arrival, the officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told police the suspect approached him, started shooting and then ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

Shooting victim in Echo Park identified

A man who was fatally shot in Echo Park was identified by county authorities Thursday.

Sergio Bermudez, 38, was identified as the shooting victim by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner’s office.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11 p.m. Sept. 8 to the intersection of Douglas and Toluca streets where they found Bermudez suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced Bermudez dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information.

Woman shot to death in Lancaster identified

A woman who was fatally shot in Lancaster was identified Thursday by county authorities.

Stephanie Silva was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner’s office.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 44900 block of Valley Central Way regarding a report of a shooting victim.

Deputies found Silva, 43, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department., sheriff’s officials said.

A man, believed to be about 30 to 35 years old, was also found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, but he was alive and considered to be “stable,” according to the sheriff’s department.

There was no immediate information on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to called the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police fatally shoot suspect near Pico-Union

An armed man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers near the Pico-Union neighborhood, the LAPD said Thursday.

Officers from the LAPD’s Olympic Division responded to multiple calls of a man armed with a knife causing a disturbance and an assault with a deadly weapon at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of South New Hampshire, west of Vermont Avenue, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers confronted the suspect in a parking lot and shot him. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators found a large knife at scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the officers to fire upon the suspect.

According to the LAPD, no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The area of Pico Boulevard between Vermont and Berendo Street was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation of the shooting.

LA County offers reward for info on fatal 2022 drive-by shooting in Palmdale

| Photos courtesy of the FBI

A $10,000 reward was being offered Wednesday for information leading to the person or people responsible for the drive-by shooting death of a 19-year-old man in a Palmdale park.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the reward offer, proposed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, on Tuesday.

Jacob Matthew Taylor was fatally shot shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 1, 2022, at Marie Kerr Park in the 39900 block 30th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Taylor was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said two young women were also struck by gunfire, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement at the time. “Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West.”

The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

“My heart goes out to this young man’s family who has been left with an unfillable void in their lives,” Barger said in a statement Tuesday. “The loss of a son, brother, and grandchild will be felt forever. I’m hopeful that providing this reward will help us find those responsible for Jacob’s murder. There needs to be accountability for this senseless loss of a precious life.”

Taylor’s parents, Monty and Jessica Taylor, issued a statement through Barger’s office Tuesday, saying, “Losing Jacob so early in his life is extremely painful for our family. His two little sisters are broken-hearted. We loved him beyond words and we ache for him everyday. We are grateful for this reward, and pray that someone in our Antelope Valley community will come forward to help solve our son’s murder. This isn’t only about justice for Jacob or helping us find closure. This is also about preventing whomever is responsible from devastating another family.”

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and speak with detectives Michael Haggerty or Francis Hardiman. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

19-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in Reseda arrested

A 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man at a Metro Orange Line bus stop in Reseda was arrested after fleeing to Mexico, police said Tuesday.

Angel Garcia of Tarzana was identified by Operations-Valley Bureau homicide detectives as the killer of Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez, 28, of Van Nuys, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Garcia likely fled to Mexico after the Aug. 4 shooting and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, police said.

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotic Division and FBI Fugitive Task Force located Garcia in Mexico last Tuesday. Garcia was transported to Los Angeles last Wednesday with the assistance of Mexican authorities and taken into custody by the LAPD, police said.

Garcia was booked for murder and attempted murder and was being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Mendez and a second victim were discovered in a parking lot near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street at about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took both victims to a hospital where Mendez was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

“The two victims had arrived at the Orange Line bus station and were involved in a confrontation with the suspect,” police said Aug. 5. “During the confrontation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple times at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.”

Anyone with additional information about this homicide was urged to call Detective Israel Lopez at 818-374-9550.

Man found wounded from Harbor Gateway shooting

A man was found critically wounded following a shooting in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 835 W. 165th Place and found the man, believed to be about 20 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Center.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, she said.

Suspect information was not available.

Man shot walking in Pacoima

A 27-year-old man was wounded when he was shot during a fight that began while he was walking in Pacoima, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Osborne Street near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim was walking with a 40-year-old man when they were approached by a group of people who drove up in a vehicle, stopped and got into a fight with them, the officer said.

Shots were fired and the 27-year-old man was wounded, he said. The suspects drove away.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the officer said.

The shooting was believed to have been gang related, he said.

Detectives investigate shooting deaths of man, woman in Pomona

Detectives continued their investigation Sunday into the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Pomona.

The shooting was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of South Thomas Street, according to Sgt. Jaime Martinez of the Pomona Police Department.

Los Angeles County firefighters were already at the scene when officers arrived and pronounced both people dead, Martinez said.

“The motive for the crime is not yet known,” the sergeant said. “Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, with no greater threat to the community,” he added.

An investigation by homicide detectives was underway, Martinez said.

The woman was later identified as Erendira Montes Rocha, 30, of Pomona, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner. The man’s name was not yet released.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Authorities ID man shot to death at home in Hawthorne

A 47-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a home in Hawthorne was publicly identified Sunday.

The victim was identified as Cesar Facio of Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation, authorities responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 8 to the 11900 block of South Van Ness Avenue, between 110th and 120th streets and south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway.

Hawthorne police found Facio suffering from gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said. County fire department paramedics were called to the location and Facio was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities identify man shot dead in Cudahy convenience store

A 27-year-old man who was shot to death inside the Cudahy convenience store where he worked was publicly identified Sunday.

The victim was identified as Arvind Arvind of Cudahy, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.

Deputies were called at 4:50 a.m. Sept. 8 to the Circle K store in the 5000 block of Clara Street and Wilcox Avenue, where they found Arvind inside, according to homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a black sedan was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

The owner of the convenience store told ABC7 that Arvind was an employee of the store, and the shooting was believed to have occurred during an attempted robbery. It was unclear if anything was actually stolen.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.