LA city celebrates first day of Latino Heritage Month with El Grito

| Photo courtesy of Texas Military Department/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

On the official start of Latino Heritage Month, the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica will host events honoring the 81st annual El Grito.

L.A. officials will host their recognition of El Grito on the steps of City Hall and Gloria Molina Grand Park, starting at 5 p.m. The annual tradition includes L.A. leaders joining the Consul General of Mexico to reenact the historic Cry of Dolores and ringing of the bell, commemorating the call to arms pronounced by Miguel Hidalgo in 1810, launching the Mexican War for Independence.

Latino Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, during which there will be numerous events around the city of Los Angeles.

A complete list of Latino Heritage Month events in Los Angeles is available at https://culturela.org/programs-and-initiatives/city-of-los-angeles- heritage-month-celebrations/.

The city’s celebration of El Grito will also feature a concert with live performances by Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras, and Banda Las Angelinas. Participants can also enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors curated by the Goddess Mercado, and connect with resources.

“As the longest-serving Latina elected official in the City of Los Angeles, it is an honor to be this year’s madrina and continue this beloved tradition,” Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who will be leading this year’s celebration, said in a statement. “This year’s theme is `Somos LA,’ celebrating what is best about Los Angeles — our diversity — and building on the idea that together, we can accomplish anything.”

“Latino culture is woven into the fabric of our city’s history and future, and I’m excited to bring our city together with this annual celebration,” she added.

Later in the evening, the City Hall will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican flag.

The city of Santa Monica will also partner with the Consulate General of Mexico in L.A. to celebrate El Grito de Independencia by illuminating the Pacific Wheel at sunset, about 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Pacific Wheel will feature festive floral designs in yellow, orange, pink, purple and blue.

“We are grateful to Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier and to Los Angeles City Hall for lighting their landmarks to celebrate these very important dates in Mexican history,” Consul Sergio Mariscal, head of press and social communication at the Consulate General of Mexico in L.A.

“Along with these celebrates, we call on Angelenos to participate in a Hispanic Heritage event during the month to show support for so many people with family from Latin American countries.”

On Saturday, there will be a special lighting of Pacific Park in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The lighting will honor 213 years of Mexican independence, featuring the colors of the Mexican flag.