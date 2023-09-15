Inside Safe houses more than 40 homeless after Van Nuys op

An Inside Safe operation in Van Nuys brought more than 40 unhoused people into nearby motels, Mayor Karen Bass’ office announced Thursday.
The operation concluded Wednesday on Aetna Street, and outreach in the vicinity will continue, according to the mayor’s office.
Bass launched the Inside Safe initiative to house Angelenos living in encampments and to prevent encampments from returning.
“Inside Safe is reaching all parts of Los Angeles, and this week we brought Angelenos from Van Nuys inside on a path to permanent housing,” Bass said in a statement. “Sometimes sustained outreach is needed at difficult encampments and this will be a continued effort.”
Bass thanked City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla, who represents District 6, which includes Van Nuys, for her leadership and partnership. Padilla was recently elected by voters in July in a special election.
“Since coming into office, my team and I have been working to house Angelenos in our district, and this is a big step forward in addressing encampments in the valley,” Padilla said in a statement.
Padilla called the initiative a “proactive, housing-led solution that is changing the lives of so many.”
Bass also thanked LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose 3rd District includes Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority and other county partners.
“City-county partnership and dedicated nonprofit partners are bringing people inside across Los Angeles and the Third District, including this week’s operation in Van Nuys,” Horvath said in a statement. “Through significant outreach, residents have been offered services and safe shelter, creating stable foundations from which they can rebuild their lives.”