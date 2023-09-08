California legislature passes tax on gun manufacturers, dealers

Moms Demand Action with Asm. Kevin McCarty. | Photo courtesy of Asm. Kevin McCarty

The California State Legislature passed Assembly Bill (AB) 28 Thursday, a landmark measure that would impose an 11 percent excise tax on firearms and ammunition sold by gun manufacturers and dealers. Having cleared both the Assembly and Senate by a 2/3 supermajority vote, AB 28 – which is officially known as the Gun Violence Prevention and School Safety Act – is on its way to Governor Newsom’s desk.

Authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Chair of the Legislature’s Gun Violence Prevention Working Group, AB 28 would generate over $150 million annually to fund school safety and violence prevention programs, including initiatives to prevent school shootings, bolster firearm investigations, reduce retaliatory violence, and remove guns from domestic abusers.

“I am grateful that a supermajority of the Legislature voted today to fund critical programs that will save lives and protect communities across the State of California,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel. “It’s beyond shameful that gun manufacturers are reaping record profits at the same time that gun violence has become the leading cause of death for kids in the United States.”

“California has a long history of paving the way for effective methods of reducing gun violence. It’s an undisputed leader in the fight for gun safety, and I am proud GIFFORDS has worked alongside gun violence prevention groups across the state and members of the legislature, including Assemblymember Gabriel, to help advocate for the state’s latest effort.” said former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. “We urge Governor Newsom to prioritize the safety of California’s kids and communities and sign The Gun Violence Prevention and School Safety Act, a top priority for the gun violence prevention movement.”

Since AB 28 was introduced at the beginning of the current legislative session, the United States has experienced hundreds of mass shootings, including horrific incidents in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. A recent report by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that the firearm death rate for American children increased 40 percent between 2018 and 2021.

“Imposing a modest tax on firearm and ammunition sales to provide sustained and increased funding for violence intervention and prevention programs will help us better protect our communities from gun violence.” said Kris Brown, president of Brady. “Providing long-term investments in these initiatives is a proven way to stop gun violence before it begins.”