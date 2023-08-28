Extreme heat returns to Southern California

| Photo by melis82/Envato Elements

Another heat wave arrived in Southern California Sunday, with near-record temperatures expected over the next few days.

A heat advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday for greater Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Van Nuys on Sunday, while Lancaster reached 101 and Santa Clarita hit an even 100.

Downtown Los Angeles reached 93 degrees Sunday, and was expected to reach 94 on Monday.

More triple digit highs were expected through Wednesday in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, with the peak heat likely occurring Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said.

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger away from the coast through Wednesday.

Significant cooling is likely later in the week, forecasters said.

“The City is preparing resources to help Angelenos stay safe during the heat expected this week,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. “Augmented cooling centers will open from 10am-9pm Monday and Tuesday. Reminder: our 73 @LAPublicLibrary’s are designated cooling centers.”

Bass announced six cooling centers would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. They are at:

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.;

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave.;

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd.;

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St.;

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St.; and

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

Angelenos can find respite from the heat at all Recreation and Parks facilities and library branches during their normal business hours, Bass said. For location and hours, see laparks.org/reccenter and www.lapl.org/branches.

Climate stations were already open and running in Skid Row as free, designated areas for residents there to stay cool. Urban Alchemy staff will offer cold beverages, seating and activities, she said. They are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, across the street from the ReFresh Spot and San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Bass added that the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety was working to coordinate with the Emergency Management Department, Los Angeles police and fire departments, Recreation and Parks, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and other city Departments to ensure all departments are ready to respond to the heat wave.

The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors if possible in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are this high.