Heat advisory in LA area extended again
Temperatures reached the triple digits in portions of the San Fernando, Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys Friday, a record was tied in Anaheim and a heat advisory for many inland areas was again extended due to a high-pressure system.
Temperatures reached 107 in Lancaster, 105 in Acton and Palmdale, 104 in Woodland Hills and 100 in Chatsworth and Saugus Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The 95-degree high in Anaheim tied the record set in 2014.
The weather service issued a heat advisory that was originally expected to be in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday was subsequently extended through 8 p.m. Thursday, then through 8 p.m. Friday and again through 8 p.m. Saturday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.
Forecasters said high temperatures will continue to be well above normal across the region, with the hottest inland valleys reaching the high 90s to 105 Saturday and possibly on Sunday depending on any cloud cover.
“High pressure will keep the very warm air mass in place through Sunday,” according to the weather service.
Cooling centers are available across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city’s Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.
Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at emergency.lacity.gov.
Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers-copy-copy.