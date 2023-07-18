fbpx LA gets break from the heat, but triple digits are on the way
LA gets break from the heat, but triple digits are on the way

LA gets break from the heat, but triple digits are on the way

Environment Jul 18, 2023

Gull at Dockweiler State Beach. | Photo by Billtacular (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Temperatures will be slightly cooler across most of Los Angeles County Tuesday, enough to cancel excessive heat warnings that have gripped the area for the past few days, but it’ll still be warmer than usual, and even hotter conditions will return by later in the week.

“Today will likely be the coolest day of the next seven due to the weaker high and strong onshore flow,” according to the National Weather Service. “Most areas will see 2 to 4 degrees of cooling. Most coastal areas will be a couple of degrees (below) normals and the interior will be a few degrees above normal.”

Temperatures will tick back upward slightly on Wednesday, with “a little better warming on Thursday, especially in the valleys, where the weaker onshore push from the south will reduce the effects of the afternoon sea breeze.”

Another potentially dangerous heat wave is expected to arrive in Southern California by the end of the week, sending temperatures into triple digits again through the weekend.

Forecasters said elevated fire weather conditions will continue through next weekend in the interior valleys, lower mountains and deserts, with brief critical fire weather conditions across the Antelope Valley and foothills.

Cooling centers have been opened across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city’s Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.

Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at https://emergency.lacity.gov.

Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/cooling-centers-copy-copy/.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS forecasters warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

