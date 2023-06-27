Horse fatally injured while racing at Los Alamitos track
A 3-year-old black colt died after suffering a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.
Fire Stel fell after clipping heels during Sunday’s sixth race — a maiden claiming race — and was vanned off, according to the official race chart. His death was listed under the musculoskeletal category by the California Horse Racing Board, with an official cause of death pending.
Fire Stel had 11 career races, with two third-place finishes and no first- or second-place finishes, according to the industry website Equibase.
He was owned and trained by Angela Aquino, and his jockey was Yordan Machado.
Fire Stel is the seventh horse to die from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos this year.