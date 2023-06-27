fbpx Horse fatally injured while racing at Los Alamitos track
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Horse fatally injured while racing at Los Alamitos track

Horse fatally injured while racing at Los Alamitos track

Orange County Jun 27, 2023
Fire Stel, wearing No. 6 and ridden by jockey Yordan Machado, trots on the Los Alamitos track prior to suffering a fatal racing injury. | Photo courtesy of Horse Racing Mishaps and Fatalities/YouTube
by
share with

A 3-year-old black colt died after suffering a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.

Fire Stel fell after clipping heels during Sunday’s sixth race — a maiden claiming race — and was vanned off, according to the official race chart. His death was listed under the musculoskeletal category by the California Horse Racing Board, with an official cause of death pending.

Fire Stel had 11 career races, with two third-place finishes and no first- or second-place finishes, according to the industry website Equibase.

He was owned and trained by Angela Aquino, and his jockey was Yordan Machado.

Fire Stel is the seventh horse to die from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos this year.

More from Orange County

Business Jun 27, 2023
share with
Average LA County gasoline price falls for 14th time in 16 days by
Orange County Jun 27, 2023
share with
OC man’s video of Roman Colosseum vandalism sparks outrage by
Business Jun 24, 2023
share with
Average gasoline price in LA County drops for 12th time in 13 days by
Orange County Jun 23, 2023
share with
Arizona, Pennsylvania election officials testify in Eastman hearing by
Crime Jun 23, 2023
share with
2 men arrested for Riverside burglaries, possibly behind many SoCal break-ins by
LA County Jun 22, 2023
share with
Dodgers sweep Freeway Series, hold Angels scoreless over 2 games by
More
Skip to content