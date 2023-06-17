Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this past week in LA County

| Photo by ARTFULLY79/Envato Elements

In addition to the shooting death of a 16-year-old star athlete in South Los Angeles, a number of other incidents of gun violence took place this week in the LA area.

Multiple people shot at party in Carson

At least six people were shot at a house party in Carson, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting took place around midnight in the 1500 block of Abila Street, just north of the San Diego (405) Freeway, according the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Several” gunshot victims ranging in age from 16 to 29 years old were taken to hospitals by civilian drivers, the department said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Carson station were dispatched to the home at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics dispatched at a little after midnight rushed six people to hospitals, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

Neighbors told KTLA5 that dozens of young people were attending a pool party at the house.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Carson station, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot to death in Long Beach

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 10 p.m. Friday to the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his gunshot wound.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Sylmar identified

A 46-year-old man who was shot to death in Sylmar was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Officers responded Thursday at 12:02 a.m. to the 15000 block of Foothill Boulevard, south of the Foothill (210) Freeway, regarding a shots-fired call and upon their arrival found John Diosdado on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced Diosdado dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported and no suspect information was released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man killed in gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights

Police on Friday were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s in what authorities believe was a gang-related shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division responded before midnight Thursday to a shots fired call at Cummings and Fourth streets near Hollenbeck Park and upon their arrival found the victim with gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and there was no suspect description.

Police seek public help finding Culver City shooting suspect

Police sought the public’s help Thursday to find a Culver City shooting suspect last seen on a bicycle.

Officers responded to Overland and Virginia avenues at around 5 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, according to the Culver City Police Department.

During a preliminary investigation, officers discovered 9mm ammunition casings, police said. No injuries from the shooting were reported.

The suspect was described as a man with a heavy build and hand tattoos, wearing a red hoodie, red shorts and a black backpack. He was last seen riding away from the area on a black bicycle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316.

Man fatally shot in Compton; investigation underway

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton.

The shooting occurred about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Bullis Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Eliasar Acosta, 23, of Paramount died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in Reseda drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Reseda and police Tuesday were investigating his shooting.

The shooting was reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday and upon their arrival at 7340 Reseda Blvd. and Valerio Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was walking on Reseda when a car drove up to him and a male suspect shot at him multiple times, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Second victim in April 15 Northridge shooting dies

A second victim in the April 15 shooting of men who had been hired to paint over gang graffiti on the wall of a Northridge business has died, police said Monday.

The name of the victim was withheld pending notification next-of-kin.

Jamal Jackson, 24, of Panorma City, was arrested April 16 in Ontario as a suspect in the shooting in the 19100 block of Parthenia Street, near Vanalden Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Charges against Jackson have been updated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to include a second count of homicide, police said.

Jackson was being held without bail. He is slated to appear in the North Valley Superior Court on June 28, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Gabe Bucknell of LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1928.

Authorities ID woman shot and killed in South LA; investigation continuing

Authorities on Monday identified a woman who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area over the weekend.

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. Saturday near 65th Street and Harvard Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Kameka Lynette Adams, 43, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not known.

According to police, a man who had been shot was taken to a hospital from the scene in critical condition, and he was being regarded as a possible suspect in the shooting pending further investigation.

Man wounded in South Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in the South Park area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday at 889 E. 48th St., near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with stable vital signs, she said.

Two possible suspects were detained, possibly as a result of surveillance video, she said.

Victim in North Hollywood homicide identified

A man shot to death in a parking lot in a drive-by shooting in North Hollywood was publicly identified Monday.

Dashaun Berry was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division were called at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 10923 Magnolia Boulevard, near Vineland Avenue, in a neighborhood bordered by Studio City.

Berry was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Cleon Avenue, north of Magnolia, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An LAPD spokesman told City News Service it was a drive-by shooting.

Descriptions of a suspect or suspects and vehicle were not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives at 818-374-9550. Calls during nonbusiness hours or weekends should go to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous calls may be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man Shot in Long Beach

A man was shot in Long Beach and was uncooperative with police in the ensuing investigation, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was in the area of Market Street and Long Beach Boulevard on Saturday night when a suspect fired a shot that wounded him, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was uncooperative with officers dispatched to the hospital at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday to inquire about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

Officers dispatched to the shooting location recovered evidence, including shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, according to the LBPD.

No further information was immediately available.