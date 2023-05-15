fbpx 'Guardians of the Galaxy' stays atop box office in 2nd weekend
Home / News / The Industry / ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stays atop box office in 2nd weekend

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stays atop box office in 2nd weekend

The Industry May 15, 2023
Chris Pratt leads the cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." | Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios
by
share with

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” earned another $60.5 million this weekend to easily keep its spot atop the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The latest edition of the space-traveling comedy/adventure franchise was well ahead of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $13 million in its sixth week of release, Comscore reported.

Third place went to “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” which opened with $6.5 million Friday through Sunday.

“Evil Dead Rise” was fourth with $3.7 million in its fourth week, followed by “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” with $2.5 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Hypnotic” ($2.3 million), “John Wick: Chapter 4” ($1.9 million), “Love Again” ($1.5 million), “Air” ($875,357) and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” ($740,000).

