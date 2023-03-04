Shooting-related incidents this week in Los Angeles County

| Photo by rawf8/Envato Elements

In addition to a four-county carjacking pursuit that involved shots fired, the plague of gun violence continued this week as a number of shooting-related incidents occurred throughout the Los Angeles area.

Man shot in head in Lancaster

A man was shot in the head in Lancaster Friday evening and hospitalized in critical condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded around 7:55 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Gadsden Avenue and Avenue K, according to the video news service Key News TV.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim until the arrival of paramedics, Key News TV reported.

There have been no arrests.

One wounded in shooting inside car on freeway transition road

One person was injured Wednesday in a shooting on a freeway transition road in the Carson area.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway transition road to the San Diego (405) Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the shooting.

The shooting was initially thought to be a car-to-car shooting, but KCAL9 reported from the scene that it turned out to be a dispute between two people who were inside the vehicle, with the passenger allegedly shooting the driver for unknown reasons.

The passenger fled the scene on foot and was still being sought.

Man killed near Santa Fe Springs bike trail identified

A 25-year-old man who was shot to death near a homeless encampment on the Coyote Creek Bike Trail in Santa Fe Springs was identified Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on the bike path in the 13600 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to Whittier police, who serve Santa Fe Springs.

Jonathan Duke was identified as the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Paramedics rushed Duke to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation was underway and anyone with information was asked to call the Whittier police tip line at 562-567-9299.

Woman found dead in Lancaster garage identified

A 45-year-old woman who was found dead inside a garage in Lancaster has been identified.

The woman was found at a home Tuesday in the 44700 block of Genoa Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the shooting victim as Shelly Jack.

According to the coroner, Jack’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous call can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Police arrest man suspected in fatal Pomona shooting

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Pomona.

The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 100 block of East Holt Avenue. Officers arrived at the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department took the man to a hospital, where the victim later died. That person’s name was not released.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as Luis Carlos Guerrero, 40, of Pomona, police said. He was arrested during a traffic stop at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 22 and booked on suspicion of murder, according to police.

He remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Lancaster residence

Authorities Monday identified a man who was found shot to death in a residence in Lancaster over the weekend.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Hall III, 41, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man killed in shooting in Cerritos area

A man was fatally shot Monday in a vehicle in the Cerritos area, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at 1:53 a.m. near Artesia Boulevard and Studebaker Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were sent to the 11000 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a gunshot victim call, the sheriff’s department reported.

“When they arrived, they discovered a male adult suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso,” a sheriff’s statement said.

A news videographer who went to the crime scene said the site was at Gahr High School.

“Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At the time of the shooting the victim was inside a vehicle with three other people who were not injured. According to the three other occupants of the vehicle, the shooting occurred near the 605 Freeway on the westbound lanes of Artesia Boulevard just east of Studebaker Road.”

Information on the identity of the fatally wounded man was not immediately available. Several people reportedly were detained for questioning.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.