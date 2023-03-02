Man pleads guilty to child stealing involving 4-year-old son

A man has pleaded guilty to snatching his 4-year-old son from a Long Beach home, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Stephen Marcell Rhodes, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to three years behind bars in connection with his plea to one felony count of child stealing and one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic relations court order, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Four other charges against him, including burglary, were dismissed as a result of the plea, court records show.
Rhodes’ 4-year-old son, Zayne, was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when the boy was taken Dec. 30, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
“The child is listed as a protected person in a criminal restraining order against the suspect,” police said.
Police announced the following day that Rhodes and the boy were located by detectives in Long Beach. The child was unharmed and was reunited with his mother, according to police.
Rhodes has remained behind bars since his arrest Dec. 31, jail records show.