fbpx Orange County sheriff's deputies foil attempted jail escape
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Orange County sheriff’s deputies foil attempted jail escape

Orange County sheriff’s deputies foil attempted jail escape

Crime Feb 28, 2023
| Photo by BrianAJackson/Envato Elments
by
share with

An Orange County jail inmate on the eve of being handed over to federal custody tried to escape Tuesday from the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana, but quick-thinking deputies foiled the plan.

Michael Johannes Palko, 31, was dressed in civilian clothes in what’s called a “control area” of the jail, where visitors enter and exit, at about 6 or 7 a.m., said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Palko was originally arrested in May 2021 and booked on suspicion of a robbery in San Clemente, Braun said.

Deputies recognized the inmate, however, and took him back into custody where he was being housed, Braun said.

After the attempted escape deputies conducted a full count of inmates at the Men’s Central Jail and the Intake Release Center, and everyone was accounted for, Braun added.

Orange County District Attorney’s Office prosecutors dismissed his case Feb. 17. In that case he was charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery with sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm.

Palko was indicted Dec. 14 in federal court on robbery and attempted robbery, according to court records.

The indictment alleges that on May 6, 2021, he robbed a GNC store of $426.55 at 13065 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills; on May 13, 2021, he robbed about $1,100 in cash and products from a GNC at 2050 E. Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim; on May 14, 2021, he attempted to rob Sally Beauty Supply Store, 943 Avenida Pico in San Clemente; and on May 24, 2021, he robbed about $2,201.62 from GNC at 1735 N. Victory Place, Burbank.

Palko was accused of using a 9mm caliber pistol in the holdups, according to the indictment.

More from Crime

Crime Feb 28, 2023
share with
DA to ask judge to declare man factually innocent of 1983 murder by
tax, gavel, fraud
Crime Feb 28, 2023
share with
Riverside County tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns by
CHP
Crime Feb 28, 2023
share with
CHP officer charged with assaulting woman during Santa Clarita traffic stop by
Crime Feb 28, 2023
share with
New sentencing date set for Tory Lanez in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by
Crime Feb 28, 2023
share with
Ex-FBI agent sentenced to 6 years for helping Armenian organized crime figures in LA by
fentanyl, trek, capelouto, Riverside
Crime Feb 27, 2023
share with
Man who sold deadly dose of fentanyl to college student sentenced by
More
Skip to content