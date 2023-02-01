fbpx LA City Council approves funds for wastewater testing in Lincoln Heights
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA City Council approves funds for wastewater testing in Lincoln Heights

LA City Council approves funds for wastewater testing in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023

Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles. | Photo by Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
share with

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to fund an off-site wastewater testing plan for a site adjacent to a Lincoln Heights development, where Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said testing has indicated “high levels of volatile organic compounds and heavy metals.”

“These levels are well above acceptable for any residential area, let alone an area that is surrounded by homes, apartments and elementary schools,” Hernandez said.

The development, approved in 2020 and under construction, is a 468-unit apartment complex with a first-floor retail space. It is located on land that was used for industrial purposes, according to a motion by Hernandez.

The council approved transferring $146,000 from the First District’s discretionary funds to the LA Sanitation and Environment department for off- site sampling and testing. It previously approved the testing in May.

Hernandez said city regulations do not currently require testing and sampling to be conducted off-site in the surrounding community, even though dirt from the site is visible beyond fencing dividers.

The council directed LASAN to develop a multi-lingual outreach plan in English, Spanish and Chinese for the community.

“Our communities deserve safety and transparency,” Hernandez said. “Hopefully, we can work to make outreach and testing sites like these a standard practice.”

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
Power outage at LAX disrupts passenger screenings, flights by
Community Feb 01, 2023
share with
L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run now includes bike ride through Pasadena by
Impact Feb 01, 2023
share with
Bass’ homeless initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site by
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
LA council president opposes state legislation on redistricting by
Arts Feb 01, 2023
share with
MOCA added 123 artworks in last year, now nearly 8,000 pieces by
Los Angeles Jan 31, 2023
share with
Riseborough keeps best actress nomination amid Academy probe by
More
Skip to content