Sally Field to be honored with SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field is the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award winner for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, it was announced Tuesday.

Field, an Oscar and SAG Award-winning actress, is the 58th recipient of the Life Achievement Award, the highest tribute from SAG-AFTRA. She will be presented with the award at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as `Winning Time’ in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos — just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Field has won two Oscar awards, three Emmy awards, two BAFTA awards, the New York Film Critics prize, the National Board of Review award, the Los Angeles Film Critics award, best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival and a SAG award.

Field was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012 and was honored by President Barack Obama with the National Medal of Arts in 2015. She received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019.

Field most recently appeared in director Michael Showalter’s “Spoiler Alert” and will star opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady.”