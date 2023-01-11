‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ top SAG nominees

SAG Awards "The Actor" statuette. | Photo courtesy of Maramendes1230/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The time-bending drama “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and the Irish tale of a deteriorating friendship “The Banshees of Inisherin” each scored a leading five nominations Wednesday for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Both films were nominated in the top category of outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture, the SAG equivalent of a best picture honor. Also nominated were Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” — which won a Golden Globe Award for best drama film on Tuesday — along with “Babylon” and “Women Talking.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” won a Globe on Tuesday for best musical/comedy film.

Austin Butler and Colin Farrell, who both won acting Globes for their respective work in “Elvis” and “Banshees,” were both nominated for the SAG Award for best actor, along with Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Bill Nighy for “Living” and Adam Sandler for “Hustle.”

Globe winners Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) were nominated for best actress. Also nominated in the category were Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Ana de Armas for “Blonde” and Danielle Deadwyler for “Till.”

The SAG nominations were announced in an Instagram livestream by actors Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson. The organization also announced that the Feb. 26 SAG Awards show will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Beginning next year, the SAG Awards — which were previously televised on TBS/TNT — will be livestreamed on Netflix.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

The SAG Awards are often considered by performers as being among the most cherished Hollywood honors, because they are voted upon and awarded exclusively by other actors. The awards are also strong predictors of who will win on Oscar night.

On the small screen, “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” and “The White Lotus” were nominated for the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

“Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building” were nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash Betts, “Dahmer”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”