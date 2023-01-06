fbpx Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County
Home / News / Missing / Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County

Search underway for 72-year-old man missing in Orange County

Missing Jan 06, 2023
missing, stanton, orange county, silver alert
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday in the Stanton area of Orange County.

Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Nguyen was described as Asian, 5 foot, 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a long sleeved blue striped collared shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who sees Nguyen was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Skip to content