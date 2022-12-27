fbpx Rain prompts health warning against contact with ocean water
Rain prompts health warning against contact with ocean water

Environment Dec 27, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Dietmar Rabich/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
With rain falling across the Southland, Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection.

The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 p.m. Friday. With more rain in the forecast this week, the advisory could be extended.

Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

Information on beach conditions is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/ or by calling 800-525-5662.

