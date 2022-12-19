fbpx Suspect in Venice shooting of 2 tourists arrested in West Virginia
Suspect in Venice shooting of 2 tourists arrested in West Virginia

Suspect in Venice shooting of 2 tourists arrested in West Virginia

Crime Dec 19, 2022
Brandon Manyo Dixon. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said.

Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service task force and conducted surveillance on a residence where Dixon was believed to be inside, police said.

Detectives learned the Venice shooting suspect was possibly in possession of several high-power firearms. The task force contacted the local police department SWAT team to assist in arresting Dixon, who was arrested without incident, police said.

Several weapons were recovered when Dixon was arrested.

Detectives initially believed Dixon had fled to Memphis, Tennessee and wrote several search warrants to help locate him. Dixon had fled the location when the task force served the warrant in Tennessee.

Dixon, a friend and two tourists from the United Kingdom were involved in an argument outside a heavily populated bar in the 20 block of Windward Avenue July 30, police said.

“The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun,” police said. “As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries.”

