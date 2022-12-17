Shootings: Man killed in NoHo; teen girl wounded in Leimert Park

| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

Shootings claimed a man’s life in North Hollywood, and a teenage girl was wounded and hospitalized in Leimert Park, according to police who were investigating Saturday.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. near Vanowen Street and Lankershim Boulevard where they found the victim lying in the street, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information available.

In Leimert Park, a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and it was not known whether the two incidents were related.

It was also unknown whether the boy was in police custody.