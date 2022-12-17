fbpx Shootings: Man killed in NoHo; teen girl wounded in Leimert Park
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Shootings: Man killed in NoHo; teen girl wounded in Leimert Park

Shootings: Man killed in NoHo; teen girl wounded in Leimert Park

Crime Dec 17, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay
by
share with

Shootings claimed a man’s life in North Hollywood, and a teenage girl was wounded and hospitalized in Leimert Park, according to police who were investigating Saturday.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. near Vanowen Street and Lankershim Boulevard where they found the victim lying in the street, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information available.

In Leimert Park, a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and it was not known whether the two incidents were related.

It was also unknown whether the boy was in police custody.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 17, 2022
share with
2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana by
Crime Dec 17, 2022
share with
Carjacking suspects arrested in Long Beach, South Los Angeles by
Crime Dec 17, 2022
share with
Tory Lanez trial jurors hear recorded interview of key witness by
Crime Dec 16, 2022
share with
OC man among 2 indicted for alleged darknet narcotics sales by
Crime Dec 16, 2022
share with
Prosecutors hit back at Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant by
law and justice
Crime Dec 16, 2022
share with
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona by
More
Skip to content