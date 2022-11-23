fbpx Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week

Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week

LA County Nov 23, 2022
I-5 North County Enhancement Project Weldon Canyon detour map. | Map courtesy of Metro
by
share with

One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work.

The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight and reduce congestion, according to Metro and Caltrans. Construction crews plan to install the framework for the Weldon Canyon bridge that will cross I-5 in Santa Clarita.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, with one direction closed at a time. The closures will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, then resume Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. There may be additional closures Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, according to the agencies.

Detours will be available, with signs posted when closures are taking place.

More from LA County

Business Nov 23, 2022
share with
Gasoline in LA County hits lowest average price since March 4 by
Health Nov 23, 2022
share with
Help reunite patient at LAC+USC Medical Center with family by
Education Nov 23, 2022
share with
Brenes concedes defeat to Rivas tight LAUSD board race by
Business Nov 23, 2022
share with
Judge tosses lawsuit against LA over eviction moratorium by
Health Nov 23, 2022
share with
Judge directs UCLA doctors to continue mother’s medical care by
Crime Nov 22, 2022
share with
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale by
More
Skip to content