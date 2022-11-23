Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week

I-5 North County Enhancement Project Weldon Canyon detour map. | Map courtesy of Metro

One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work.

The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight and reduce congestion, according to Metro and Caltrans. Construction crews plan to install the framework for the Weldon Canyon bridge that will cross I-5 in Santa Clarita.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, with one direction closed at a time. The closures will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, then resume Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. There may be additional closures Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, according to the agencies.

Detours will be available, with signs posted when closures are taking place.