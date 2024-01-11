Riverside County names new Child Support Services director

Nicole Windom-Hurd. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Nicole Windom-Hurd as Riverside County’s new director of the Child Support Services Department.

Windom-Hurd has extensive experience in public service and child support services and will lead an agency that provides legal and medical-related services to children and families in the county.

Windom-Hurd has worked for Riverside County for more than 23 years as an executive with Child Support Services and the Office of County Counsel. She has been the assistant director for Child Support Services since 2018 overseeing “the department’s implementation of goals, objectives, work standards and policies,” officials said in a statement announcing Windom-Hurd’s appointment.

“Nicole’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to support families and ensure the well-being of children in our community,” Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Washington said in a statement. “Her deep understanding of the department’s operations and her commitment to improving the lives of children make her an ideal fit for this role.”

Officials said Windom-Hurd is an active member of several Child Support Directors Association committees that develop policies and programs aimed at benefiting families in need throughout the state and Southern California region.

She is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a bachelor’s degree in political science, sociology and diversity studies. Her master’s degree, also from UC Santa Barbara, is in business administration.

“I understand the importance child support plays in the lives of families,” Windom-Hurd said in a statement. “I believe strongly in the work done by child support professionals to ensure the financial and medical needs of families are met.”

Officials said that “under Windom-Hurd’s leadership, Child Support Services will continue prioritizing its mission of providing effective child support services, while also promoting self-sufficiency and family stability.”

Kim Britt, the agency’s previous director, was promoted to assistant county executive officer for human services departments. Britt’s promotion followed the December retirement of longtime county employee and assistant CEO Sayori Baldwin.

Child Support Services’ website rivcodcss.com specifies the services it provides. The department “works with parents and guardians to ensure children and families receive court-ordered financial and medical support. Services include: locating, establishing parentage; establishing, modifying and enforcing a court order for child support; and establishing, modifying and enforcing an order for health coverage.”

DCSS offices are located in Riverside, Indio and Blythe.