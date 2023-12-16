Tunisian electronics maker has plans for facility in Temecula Valley

Lithium-ion batteries. | Photo courtesy of Starz Electronics

A Tunisian electronics manufacturer is planning to open a plant in the Temecula Valley, likely employing up to 60 people, according to the firm’s chief executive officer.

“We chose Southern California as the place to locate our cathode, anode and electrolyte manufacturing plant,” Starz Electronics CEO Ali Belakhoua said. “Our battery assembly operation will be using the latest innovations in lithium battery assembly technologies. Starz has worked for the past six years to perfect its materials processing and contribute to the region’s environmental goals. We look forward to being part of the community.”

The Starz operations will initially be situated in the Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange in the 43200 block of Business Park Drive while a suitable location is scouted for the manufacturing plant, officials said.

The exchange is a designated “regional resource center” intended to promote business expansion and economic development in the southwest Riverside County area.

“We proudly extend a warm welcome to Starz, an accomplished business whose success has resonated not only in their home country, Tunisia, but across borders,” TVEE Manager Mary Cervantes said. “As Starz joins our incubator, we look forward to fostering an environment where their insights will undoubtedly enrich and inspire our region.”

An estimated 60 people may be hired in the first year of business, according to Belakhoua.

Rodolfo Torres, UC Riverside vice chancellor of research, anticipated that some of the university’s resources might be tapped in the battery manufacturing venture.

“The arrival of this company in inland Southern California is a testament to the collective efforts of UCR, other institutions of higher education, government entities, the private sector, community organizations and additional stakeholders (working) together to promote economic development and improve the quality of life for our community,” Torres said.

A prospective timeline for opening the manufacturing facility was not provided.

Additional information about the company is available at https://www.starzelectronics.com.