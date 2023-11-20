fbpx Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Menifee
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Menifee

Crime Nov 20, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Menifee Police Department
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Menifee, the Menifee Police Department announced Saturday.

It happened when officers responded to a domestic violence report about 8:50 p.m. on Friday in a home in the 25000 block of Mountain Glen Circle.

Information provided to dispatch indicated that a man inside the home was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and was armed with a handgun. The caller said members of the household were fearful of the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Freddy Robles, and needed help.

Robles allegedly left the location prior to the arrival of the officers, but he returned to the neighborhood shortly after they arrived. According to the Menifee Police Department, Robles allegedly drove away at a high speed after seeing officers at the residence, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted only a few minutes as Robles led officers back to the residence, where he exited his vehicle and allegedly attempted to force entry into the home.

Officers surrounded Robles and attempted to gain compliance with verbal commands, but he allegedly ignored them and continued his attempt to force open the front door.

According to officers, the use of less-than-lethal options was unsuccessful, and Robles allegedly turned toward them while reaching for his handgun in the front of his waistband. An officer-involved shooting occurred as a result, and Robles was fatally struck by the officers’ gunfire.

Robles was provided medical assistance upon removal of his weapon. Officers and responding paramedics attempted lifesaving measures and rushed Robles to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The firearm found on Robles was allegedly found loaded.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

Per department policy, the involved officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The officer-involved shooting was being investigated independently by the Riverside County Force Investigations Detail, which includes representatives of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

