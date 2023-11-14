Beaumont High School students suspected in Rose Bowl thefts

Rose Bowl Stadium. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

Four Beaumont High School students have been identified as suspects in the thefts of personal property of Colorado football players from a Rose Bowl locker room, authorities said Monday.

Pasadena Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told the Pasadena Star-News that no arrests have been made and the case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Derderian said police had identified several suspects in the thefts during UCLA’s 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes on Oct. 28.

“Pasadena police can confirm that several of the stolen items have been returned to the Colorado players impacted,” Derderian said in a statement. “Additional items of interest have been identified and are actively being pursued. The suspects in the case are juveniles. Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses.”

The players discovered the items missing when they returned to the locker room after the game.

“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28,” Alex Sponheim, a spokeswoman with the Beaumont Unified School District, said in a statement.

“We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, district, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the district is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department’s investigation.”

Neither Derderian nor Beaumont Unified School District officials could confirm that the students attended the game as part of a recruiting trip.

“Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants,” Derderian said. “The investigation will be ongoing. More information will follow as available although we recognize this incident has received national media attention and we wanted to provide an update.”

KCAL 9 reported some of the parents of the students had recovered jewelry and other personal items belonging to some of the Colorado players and mailed the items back to them.