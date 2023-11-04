Man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

A 63-year-old man who authorities said suffers from dementia and diabetes was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Lancaster.
Anthony Duncan Moore was last seen at 9:22 p.m. Friday on the 44000 block of Date Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Moore is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black slacks and gray boots. Authorities said Moore may be traveling in a silver 1998 BMW 528i with a California license plate 8CCD367.
Anyone who has seen Moore or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.