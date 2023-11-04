fbpx Man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lancaster
Man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

Man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

Crime Nov 04, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 63-year-old man who authorities said suffers from dementia and diabetes was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Lancaster.

Anthony Duncan Moore was last seen at 9:22 p.m. Friday on the 44000 block of Date Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Moore is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black slacks and gray boots. Authorities said Moore may be traveling in a silver 1998 BMW 528i with a California license plate 8CCD367.

Anyone who has seen Moore or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

