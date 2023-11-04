Juveniles identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts

Rose Bowl Stadium. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

Pasadena police said Friday an unspecified number of juveniles are suspected in the theft of jewelry and other items belonging to Colorado Buffaloes football players during the team’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl, and some of the pilfered items have been returned.

“Pasadena Police can confirm that several of the stolen items have been returned to the Colorado players impacted,” Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena said in a statement Friday. “Additional items of interest have been identified and are actively being pursued. The suspects in the case are juveniles. Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses.”

It was unclear if the juvenile suspects had been arrested. It was also unknown what led police to the suspects, although Derderian’s statement thanked people “who reported leads to our tip line.”

“Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants,” Derderian said. “The investigation will be ongoing. More information will follow as available although we recognize this incident has received national media attention and we wanted to provide an update.”

The items were apparently stolen from the Colorado players’ locker room during last Saturday night’s game at the Rose Bowl — a game won by UCLA 28-16. The players discovered the items missing when they returned to the locker room after the game.

Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the game. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

“IN LOCKER ROOM,” Silmon-Craig wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY.”

Silmon-Craig ended his post on X with an angry-faced emoji.