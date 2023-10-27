Teen wounded in shooting involving Alhambra police

| Photo courtesy of the Alhambra Police Department

A 17-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot Thursday by Alhambra police.

Alhambra Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of South Fremont Avenue shortly after 5:35 a.m. Thursday to a report regarding a juvenile suspect with a firearm during an alleged robbery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The teen was seen walking westbound on Commonwealth Avenue away from the business.

Officers responded and saw the suspect exit a vehicle and run to the backyard of an unoccupied residence in the 600 block of Meridian Avenue. They approached the home, where the suspect allegedly produced a firearm, prompting an officer-related shooting, per the department.

The boy was shot in the lower body and transported to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the department.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that investigators located and recovered the firearm at the scene. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

Commonwealth Avenue was closed between La Paloma and Orange Grove avenues while an investigation was conducted.

Emery Park Elementary School, in the 2800 block of West Commonwealth Avenue, was closed for the day due to the investigation, according to the Alhambra Unified School District.

The shooting “did NOT occur on campus, but … students & families cannot safely access the school,” according to a statement by the school district, which said the school will reopen on Friday.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.