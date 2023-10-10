Dodgers lose again to Diamondbacks, trail series 2 games to none

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination following a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday evening at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers trail the National League Division Series two games to none. Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
A strong first inning and pitching that shut down the Dodgers‘ bats again carried Arizona to the victory.
The Diamondbacks combined three singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly for three runs in the first off rookie right-hander Bobby Miller. Arizona scored six runs on six hits in one-third of an inning against Clayton Kershaw in an 11-2 victory in Game 1 Saturday.
Arizona starter Zac Gallen allowed two runs and five hits, including J.D. Martinez’s fourth-inning solo home run, in 5 1/3 innings. Four Diamondbacks relievers shut out the Dodgers over the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit.
The Dodgers are 10 for 63 in the series and 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
History is squarely against the Dodgers. Of the 88 Major League Baseball teams to have trailed a best-of-five series 2-0 entering the 2023 postseason, 10 have rallied to win the series, 11.4%.