fbpx Dodgers lose again to Diamondbacks, trail series 2 games to none
Home / Sports / Dodgers lose again to Diamondbacks, trail series 2 games to none

Dodgers lose again to Diamondbacks, trail series 2 games to none

Sports Oct 10, 2023
J.D. Martinez celebrates as he steps on home plate after hitting a solo shot in the game two of the NLDS . | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers/X

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination following a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday evening at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers trail the National League Division Series two games to none. Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

A strong first inning and pitching that shut down the Dodgers‘ bats again carried Arizona to the victory.

The Diamondbacks combined three singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly for three runs in the first off rookie right-hander Bobby Miller. Arizona scored six runs on six hits in one-third of an inning against Clayton Kershaw in an 11-2 victory in Game 1 Saturday.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen allowed two runs and five hits, including J.D. Martinez’s fourth-inning solo home run, in 5 1/3 innings. Four Diamondbacks relievers shut out the Dodgers over the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit.

The Dodgers are 10 for 63 in the series and 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

History is squarely against the Dodgers. Of the 88 Major League Baseball teams to have trailed a best-of-five series 2-0 entering the 2023 postseason, 10 have rallied to win the series, 11.4%.


