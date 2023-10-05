fbpx LA County spokesman arrested for alleged child porn possession
LA County spokesman arrested for alleged child porn possession

Crime Oct 05, 2023
Steven Frasher in his home office in 2020. | Photo courtesy of Steven Frasher 4 Redlands/Facebook
by
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works was free on bail Wednesday following his arrest in San Bernardino County on suspicion of producing, possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Steven Frasher, 62, of Redlands, was arrested Tuesday by the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Specialized Crimes Unit.

According to police, detectives received an online tip that Frasher was allegedly downloading child pornography images and saving them in an online storage account.

“Additionally, the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous images of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices,” San Bernardino police said in a statement.

He was booked into jail in San Bernardino County but was released on bail Tuesday night, according to sheriff’s records.

According to Frasher’s LinkedIn page, he has been a public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works since August 2015. He previously held similar spokesman roles with the Glendale Unified School District and Riverside Police Department, and also worked as an assistant in the Riverside mayor’s office.

Frasher has also been a member of the Redlands Planning Commission, and in 2020 he ran for the 4th District seat on the Redlands City Council, according to his campaign’s Facebook account.

share with
