Reports of shooting-related incidents this past week in LA County

Reports of shooting-related incidents in Los Angeles County once again piled up over the last seven days.

Two people wounded in Hollywood shooting, one in critical condition

A shooting in Hollywood left two homeless men wounded, one critically, and police Saturday were searching for the suspects.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to the intersection of Willoughby and North Highland avenues shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday to a report regarding shots fired.

According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victims, who were inside a tent near a homeless encampment on Highland, and shot them before getting into a car and driving away from the scene in a white SUV, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Detectives described the suspect as a 6-foot-2-inch, 150-pound, 55-year-old man wearing black clothing who fled westbound on Willoughby.

Both victims, 20 and 50, were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition and one said to be in stable condition, police said.

Highland was closed as police conducted their investigation.

Traffic crash leads to shooting in Ladera Heights area

A crash involving as many as three vehicles in the Ladera Heights area led to gunfire Friday, leaving one person with a gunshot wound to a leg.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Stocker Street near La Cienega Boulevard, with video from the scene showing at least two cars appearing to have collided head-on.

According to reports from the scene, one person was shot in a leg following the crash, and at least two other people were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

Authorities said the victim involved in the shooting was uncooperative with investigators, leaving the details unclear.

Stocker remained closed in the area while county sheriff’s officials investigated the crash.

Man wounded in shooting at Metro Green Line station

A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at the Metro (C) Green Line station in the Vermont-Vista area and Friday police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded to the light rail station at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 11500 S. Figueroa St. regarding a shots fired call and found the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported.

The man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition

There was no suspect information.

Man fatally shot in Bell Gardens

A man was shot to death in Bell Gardens Thursday.

Deputies responded around 3:05 p.m. to the 6000 block of Gallant Street, between Eastern and Garfield avenues, regarding a shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

LAPD shoots suspect in South LA area

A suspect was shot by police in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday, authorities said.

Gang enforcement officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Division responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 73rd Street and Towne Avenue, police said.

The officers searched the area and located the suspect in the area of 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard. As they attempted to take the suspect into custody, a shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and took the suspect to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police added.

No officers were injured. Police said two high-powered weapons were recovered at the scene.

The LAPD’s Force investigation Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, and the area was expected to be impacted for several hours.

Man bitten by dog in downtown LA; dog fatally shot by police

Los Angeles police Tuesday fatally shot a dog who bit a man in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred after officers were sent to Seventh Street and Gladys Avenue at about 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The injured man, in his 60s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. No officers were injured.

The dog died from the shooting, according to multiple media reported that cited the LAPD.

Suspect in Downey restaurant shooting that injured four arrested

A 37-year-old man suspected in a shooting that critically injured at least four people at a restaurant in Downey was arrested Monday.

Responding officers arrived at Mambo Grill in the 11000 block of Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets around 1:10 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting, according to Downey Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Maria Villegas.

All the victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, ABC7 reported.

Witnesses told investigators that Temo Gaxiola and his female companion had been escorted out of the bar earlier in the evening due to “unruly behavior,” police told ABC7.

“After leaving the location, the suspect returned a few minutes later driving southbound on Downey Avenue in a dark colored SUV,” Downey police said in a statement to ABC7. “The suspect then discharged an unknown firearm in the direction of the bar, from inside the vehicle, before speeding away southbound and out of sight.”

Gaxiola, of Simi Valley, was arrested Monday without incident and identified as a suspect, Villegas said.

The woman who was at the restaurant with Gaxiola who had been listed as a person of interest is not believed to be a suspect, Villegas said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting was urged to contact Detective Bryan Chaidez at 562-904-2391 or bchaidez@downeyca.org.

Man fatally shot in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported Friday around 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East Rosecrans Avenue between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he later died, authorities said.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

LAPD: Death of man near 101 freeway in Woodland Hills a suicide

The shooting death of a man who was found Monday in a vehicle near the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills has been classified as a suicide, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 1:18 a.m. to the westbound freeway and Winnetka Avenue where they found the victim inside a vehicle, CHP Officer Sean Lough told City News Service.

The man, who died at the scene, was in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The case has been classified as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three westbound freeway lanes were blocked for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

Dispute at East Hollywood apartment ends in gunfire, police standoff

A SWAT team searched unsuccessfully Sunday at an East Hollywood apartment building for a resident believed to have shot two of his neighbors during an altercation.

Two men were shot near the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue, between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, around 1:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The shooting resulted after a dispute between neighbors. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

A perimeter was established as the man apparently barricaded himself inside the building. Officers locked down the location and evacuated nearby residents as police negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The victims, whose identities were not disclosed, were transported to a hospital. They were listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Vermont Square

Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find whoever is responsible for killing a man who was shot to death while he was sitting in a vehicle in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 51st Place and Denker Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. Sept. 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found the victim seated in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elvis Ayala, 38, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

According to police, the suspect fled in a dark, four-door sedan. No description of the suspect was available, and the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at the LAPD’s South Bureau at 323-786-511. After hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Gunman kills one, wounds two in Wilmington

A gunman killed a 53-year-old man and wounded two other people in a residential neighborhood of Wilmington, authorities said Sunday.

All three victims were in the 1000 block of Sanford Avenue when the assailant approached them at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“The victims were outside socializing when the suspect walked up and opened fire, striking all three,” police said.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics rushed the wounded trio to a hospital, where the 53-year- old man died from his gunshot wounds. A man about 36 years old was listed in critical condition and a 32-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

LAPD South Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-786-5100 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man accidentally shoots self in Long Beach

A man accidentally shot himself in the lower body Sept. 23 in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, said the Long Beach Police Department’s Alyssa Baeza.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the male adult was in his vehicle when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his lower body,” Baeza said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment, she said. The wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

One dead, five wounded at large party in Pomona

A shooting at a large party in Pomona killed one person and wounded five people, authorities said Sept. 23.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 E. First St. about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 22, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the wounded people to a hospital, where two were treated and released. Two victims had stable vital signs and the victim who was hospitalized in critical condition died the morning of Sept. 23, Pomona police Sgt. Edgard Padilla said.

“Investigators from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are actively conducting an extensive investigation,” Padilla said.

Pomona police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.