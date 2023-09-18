fbpx Sheriff's deputy accused of extorting female inmates in Banning
Home / News / Crime / Sheriff's deputy accused of extorting female inmates in Banning

Sheriff’s deputy accused of extorting female inmates in Banning

Crime Sep 18, 2023
The Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
by
A Riverside County corrections deputy has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and engaging in sexual activity with female inmates assigned to home confinement in Banning.

Christian Heidecker, 32, was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on Friday afternoon on $1 million bail after he turned himself in to investigators, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 31, sheriff’s investigators were notified of possible crimes being committed by an employee formerly assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program located at the Coordinated Custody Management Unit in Banning.

Investigators said they learned a correctional deputy was extorting female inmates who were assigned to the home confinement unit. Inmates assigned to the program are required to wear ankle monitors to complete their court-ordered sentencing while confined to their homes.

Heidecker was booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center on one count of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, three counts of attempted sexual activity with an inmate and four counts of extortion under color of authority.

Heidecker has been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff’s officials believed there may be additional victims and were asking anyone with information about the case to contact Investigator R. Deanne at 951-955-2777.







