Home / News / Crime / Church faculty member suspected of sexually assaulting girl in Banning

Church faculty member suspected of sexually assaulting girl in Banning

Crime Sep 16, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Mountain Avenue Baptist Church/YouTube
A 26-year-old youth minister and teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at a Banning church was being held Thursday on $1 million bail.

Nicholas Garrett Corl of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Tuesday on suspicion of sexual battery and lewd acts on a minor.

The case was under review Thursday by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a Banning Police Department statement, an unidentified employee of the Mountain Avenue Baptist Church at 1325 Mountain Ave. contacted officers late Tuesday afternoon to report “criminal acts against a child that occurred on church property.”

The specific offenses were not disclosed, nor was the victim’s age or identity. Corl, who police described as “a member of the congregation,” was identified as the alleged perpetrator.

The ensuing investigation culminated in the suspect’s uneventful arrest at the Vista Serena Condominium Complex shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not provide background information on Corl, but a Mountain Avenue Baptist Church employee confirmed the person identified as “Nic Corl Summit Youth Pastor” on the church’s website was recently arrested.

According to the church’s website, Corl is “very involved at Calvary (Christian) School, where he teaches a full day of classes, is the athletics director and basketball coach.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the police department’s Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.

