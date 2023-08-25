10 charged for allegedly participating in organized retail thefts

Smash-and-grab robbers exit the Yves Saint Laurent store at Americana in Glendale. Photo courtesy of tinadabbles/TikTok

Four people were charged Friday in connection with a series of organized smash-and-grab retail thefts in Riverside and Los Angeles counties, while six others were charged with organized retail theft involving a shoe store in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles.

Ziona Janea Famoso, Jordan Harris, Alana Hart and Jason Jaylom Smith, all 18 years old, were named in a 14-count felony complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Famoso, Harris, Hart and Smith are each facing a charge of organized retail theft.

Famoso and Hart are charged with taking part in an Aug. 1 heist at a Burberry outlet store in Riverside County, making off with nearly $100,000 in merchandise.

Harris and Smith are charged with allegedly carrying out an Aug. 7 armed carjacking in Los Angeles County, with an allegation that Harris used a firearm during the crime.

Famoso and Hart also are accused of taking part in an Aug. 8 smash-and-grab robbery at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand Mall in Glendale, making off with roughly $300,000 in merchandise.

Famoso, Hart and Harris are accused of taking part in an Aug. 12 robbery at the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, from which more than $350,000 in merchandise was taken.

Among the various charges are burglary, grand theft, vandalism and robbery.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Hart and Smith were out on bail or their own recognizance in previous cases at the time of the alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, six others were charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in connection with alleged incidents of organized retail theft at a Warehouse Shoe Store (WSS). Those suspects were identified as Abraham Olivares, 25; Raul Palazuelos, also known as Raul Perez, 18; Joe Hernandez, 24; Michonna Metcalf, 30; and Henry Thomas and Trista Manuel, both 20.

All six have pleaded not guilty, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Olivares and Palazuelos allegedly took a large amount of merchandise from the shoe store at 6251 York Blvd. without paying for it Tuesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Hernandez’s alleged role was not immediately specified.

The three were arrested that evening by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northwest Division, according to jail records.

Metcalf, Thomas and Manuel allegedly took merchandise from WSS and placed it in bags shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, then drove to the area of 8th and Alvarado streets in downtown Los Angeles, where they were arrested about a half-hour after the alleged theft, according to the DA’s Office.

In a statement announcing the charges against the six, District Attorney George Gascón said, “We will not tolerate the brazen actions of those behind organized retail theft. These crimes harm our community’s sense of security and the vitality of our local businesses. To those contemplating or engaging in these crimes, let me be clear — we are leveraging advanced investigative partnerships to track down and apprehend those responsible.”

He vowed that the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, or ORCT, and his office’s Organized Crime Division would “continue to bring those committing these crimes to justice.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement that “organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers and consumers — and puts the public at risk.”

Bonta said that the California Department of Justice and its partners “will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes.”

Councilman Blumenfield calls for LAPD substation at Topanga shopping center

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield introduced a motion Friday seeking to establish a police substation at Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, prompted by the spike in organized retail thefts across the Southland.

“The Los Angeles Police Department cannot and should not serve as private security for Westfield, but it is imperative to explore options on how the city can best help address mass theft and other crime — not just at this shopping mall, but in the surrounding Warner Center neighborhood,” according to Blumenfield’s motion.

The motion would instruct the LAPD, with assistance from the city administrative office and chief legislative analyst, to report back on the feasibility of creating a substation at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center.

Deployment decisions for LAPD are solely at the discretion of the chief of police, as stated in the city’s charter. However, the city can explore and study opportunities to create substations within a division to enhance deployment, especially in areas of the city where LAPD divisions cover large geographic areas, according to Blumenfield’s motion.

The councilman also notes residents in the West San Fernando Valley have been asking for a police substation at the shopping center, which is the second most-visited mall in Southern California, for several years.

In addition, in the past 15 years, more than 10,000 housing units have been constructed or permitted in the Warner Center area. Based on those numbers, the motion states, the city should explore if it is feasible to “take advantage of space at Westfield for more officers to be centrally located within Warner Center.”

On Aug. 12, an organized theft ring of about 30 to 50 individuals stormed the Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center and stole more than $350,000 worth of merchandise, as reported by the LAPD.

Blumenfield’s motion comes a week after Mayor Karen Bass alongside leaders from various law enforcement agencies announced a multi-agency task force to combat “flash mob” retail robberies.

The ORCT has made 11 arrests since its formation on Monday. It includes personnel from the Los Angeles, Glendale, Beverly Hills and Burbank police departments, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrests involved the following locations:

Versace store at Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles;

Warehouse Shoe Store, 6251 York Blvd., Highland Park;

Nordstrom at Topanga Mall, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park; and

Yves Saint Laurent at The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale.

The investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about these types of crimes, or who knows the identity of any additional suspects, was urged to call Detective Arnold with the ORCT at 818-374-9420. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.