Police agencies create joint task force on smash-and-grabs

Law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles County have partnered to establish a task force to investigate, apprehend and prosecute suspects who have committed retail theft as businesses grapple with an uptick of smash-and-grabs in recent weeks.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Mayor Karen Bass announced the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force that will focus on the organized retail crimes in the county. The task force will include detectives and investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Glendale Police Department, Burbank Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force.

Prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and the California Attorney General’s office will join the task force as well to ensure suspects are prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law,” according to Bass.

Bass emphasized that if “someone commits a crime, we’ll catch you.”

The Southland has been subject to an increasing number of thefts by large groups of suspects targeting retail locations. The suspects often target specific malls with high-end merchandise, according to a statement from the LAPD.

Suspects grab a large quantity of merchandise often using tools to break glass display cases and cut security cords. According to a statement from LAPD, each incident has resulted in losses to retailers totaling several hundred thousand dollars.

“Each of these acts takes away from our peace of mind or our sense of our security when we want to go out and do shopping in retail communities,” LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow said during the press conference in City Hall. “The Los Angeles Police Department will not tolerate these acts. We will not stand by idly while these acts continue.”

Gucci store in Costa Mesa robbed by group of thieves

Authorities Thursday were looking for the suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery of the Gucci store in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The crime occurred about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the mall in the 3300 block of Bristol Street, said Costa Mesa Police Department Sgt. Jose Morales.

According to Morales, a group of about five to 10 thieves wearing hoodies and masks entered the store while it was open for business and left with a number of handbags, with the loss estimated at more than $100,000.

The incident was the latest in a string of flash mob robberies at retail stores, including at a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall and an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale.

Another theft was reported Tuesday night at a high-end denim store in Hancock Park.

Anyone with information on the Costa Mesa crime was urged to call detectives at 714-754-5120.

Gascón: Smash-and-grab robbers will be held accountable

A search was continuing Monday for more than two dozen culprits who carried out a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón insisting the perpetrators will be held accountable.

The Saturday afternoon melee involving as many as 30 people inside the Nordstrom store at the mall led to the theft of merchandise valued by police at about $300,000. It followed a similar heist carried out last week by a mob of thieves at an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, with the loss also estimated at $300,000.

Some critics, including Americana at Brand owner and former LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, have questioned whether law enforcement and the justice system were doing enough to hold offenders accountable. He said a recent change in state law approved by voters, making certain levels of property theft a misdemeanors instead of felonies, has removed the fear of punishment and emboldened criminals.

“The time has come to demand that our elected officials change the laws to hold criminals accountable and start enforcing the laws in a fair and equitable manner,” Caruso said in a statement last week following the heist at Americana at Brand. “Retail businesses and small and large shopping areas are experiencing an alarming increase in ‘smash and grab’ robberies. I have heard directly from small business owners who feel defeated by the lack of accountability for criminals.”

Speaking to reporters Monday, Gascón insisted that his office is being aggressive about prosecutions in such mob-style robberies, treating them as organized crime felonies, not simple misdemeanors.

“We’ve got a team of people that have been working in the Glendale case and other cases, and will continue to do so,” he said. “We assigned our organized crime division to work on these cases about a year and a half ago. We view them as organized crime, and we will use every tool available under the law when there is an arrest made to make sure these individuals are held accountable. This is unacceptable behavior in a civilized society.”

Gascón said there are people in the community who can identify the robbers, with some people even buying stolen merchandise from the heist, and they also need to be held accountable.

While his department is not directly involved in the Glendale or Canoga Park cases, Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters the sheriff’s department will coordinate with other law enforcement.

“We’re going to be communicating, we’re going to investigate and we’re going to assist in any way we can,” Luna said. “But I guarantee you, once we get the evidence where we can take people into custody, we’re going to take them into custody and go from there.”

The Nordstrom robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the store at 21725 Victory Blvd., east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to spokesman Pedro Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cell phone video posted on Twitter showed male and female suspects — most wearing masks, hoodies or other identity-concealing garb — smashing displays, grabbing clothing and bags and running from the store.

There were at least 30 people involved, police said.

The mall was not evacuated, but an ambulance was summoned to treat a security guard at the store’s entrance who was sprayed with bear spray, according to police.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement condemning the crime.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” Bass said. “Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

The LAPD issued a statement Monday urging anyone with information to contact Det. Santander at 818-374-9420, or during off-hours, at 877-LAPD-24-7 (527-3247). Information can also be sent to ORC@lapd.online, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

The Yves Saint Laurent heist in Glendale occurred about 4:50 p.m. Aug. 8. That crime was also captured on video, which was widely circulated.