Cal Poly Pomona to receive $1M National Science Foundation grant to close achievement gaps

Cal Poly Pomona will receive a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation aimed at closing achievement gaps in undergraduate civil engineering courses, Rep. Norma Torres announced Wednesday.
“I have seen firsthand the amazing things that can happen when Americans from diverse backgrounds — like many Inland Empire residents — have a seat at the table,” Torres, D-Ontario, said in a statement. “This funding from the National Science Foundation will give Cal Poly Pomona the tools it needs to empower underserved students and ensure that more women and minorities can build the future of American innovation.”
According to Torres’ office, the money will go toward research efforts, peer tutoring and other programs designed to improve student achievement.
“Higher education belongs to everyone, and this funding will bolster Cal Poly Pomona’s ability to help anyone who dreams of success achieve it,” Cal Poly President Soraya M. Coley said in a statement. “We are truly grateful to the National Science Foundation for their belief in our Broncos and their support in launching dedicated and committed students into life-long careers in civil engineering.”