Police seek hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck pedestrian

Police on Wednesday released video of a male pedestrian being struck and killed in Pacoima by a dark-colored sedan whose driver fled the scene.
The car was traveling eastbound on Paxton Street near Glenoaks Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when it struck a man in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver failed to stop and render aid after the crash and proceeded east on Paxton Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office withheld the identification of the pedestrian pending notification of relatives.
“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” the LAPD said in a statement.
The Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund created in 2015 by the Los Angeles City Council and then-Mayor Eric Garcetti provides a reward of up to $50,000 to people providing information leading to a hit-and-run driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
Anyone with information regarding this fatal hit-and-run crash was urged to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Harvey Freeman at 818-644-8115 or Detective Nereida Ortega at 818-644-8035. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.