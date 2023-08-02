fbpx Police seek hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck pedestrian
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Police seek hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck pedestrian

Police seek hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck pedestrian

Crime Aug 02, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
by
share with

Police on Wednesday released video of a male pedestrian being struck and killed in Pacoima by a dark-colored sedan whose driver fled the scene.

The car was traveling eastbound on Paxton Street near Glenoaks Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when it struck a man in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver failed to stop and render aid after the crash and proceeded east on Paxton Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office withheld the identification of the pedestrian pending notification of relatives.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” the LAPD said in a statement.

The Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund created in 2015 by the Los Angeles City Council and then-Mayor Eric Garcetti provides a reward of up to $50,000 to people providing information leading to a hit-and-run driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal hit-and-run crash was urged to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Harvey Freeman at 818-644-8115 or Detective Nereida Ortega at 818-644-8035. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

More from Crime

Crime Aug 02, 2023
share with
OC man extradited from Romania to face rioting charges by
Crime Aug 02, 2023
share with
Wounded deputy testifies in trial of man charged with shooting her by
Crime Aug 02, 2023
share with
Former detainee at Malibu juvenile camp sues probation officers, county by
Crime Aug 02, 2023
share with
Trump indictment hints at involvement of former OC law professor Eastman by
Crime Aug 01, 2023
share with
Woman thrown to ground by deputy ‘thought I was going to be killed’ by
Crime Aug 01, 2023
share with
Probe finds ‘potential criminal conspiracy’ by ex-mayor of Anaheim by
More
Skip to content