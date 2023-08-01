LA council approves $3M for community projects in underserved areas

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved approximately $3 million to fund community projects that were approved by residents in underserved neighborhoods.

In December 2021, the city’s Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department established its L.A. REPAIR Program, intended to empower nine historically marginalized communities across the city. Those communities, called REPAIR Zones, will decide how $8.5 million of city funding should be spent on programs and services through a direct democratic process.

In Boyle Heights, up to $775,000 will support the Proyecto Pastoral and East LA Community Corporation, which will provide rental assistance for up to 70 families and up to 100 low-income, at-risk tenants to prevent displacement.

In Mission Hills, Panorama City and North Hills, approximately $775,000 will support the Cottonwood Urban Farm. The new community garden will support 100 families and expand services at a Panorama City site for garden education, composting and materials.

In Southeast Los Angeles, up to $1.5 million will support the Watts Empowerment Center/Red Eye and the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

The Watts Empowerment Center/Red Eye will expand after-school programming for residents and community members at the Imperial Courts housing project. The Charles R. Drew University will provide “culturally responsive mobile street medicine” including primary care, mental health and case management services for up to 10,000 individuals and families.

According to a report from the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, REPAIR Zones were identified as the highest-need communities in the city with indicators including the impact of redlining, overcrowded housing, lack of home access to the internet, high rates of pollution and low access to nutritious foods.

The council voted 12-0 to approve the $3 million expenditure, with councilmen Curren Price, Tim McOsker and Paul Krekorian absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

The remaining six REPAIR Zones — Arleta-Pacoima, Westlake, West Adams- Baldwin Village-Leimert Park, Skid Row, South Los Angeles and Wilmington- Harbor Gateway — will vote and approve how the remaining $5.5 million should be used before the council considers the expenditures at a future date.