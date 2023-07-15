Shooting-related incidents in LA County this past week

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

In a week where a trio of gang members pleaded guilty to gunning down an off-duty LAPD officer, shooting deaths and woundings occurred — as is the unfortunate norm — throughout Los Angeles County last week.

No injuries reported from vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Long Beach

No injuries were reported, but police discovered evidence that a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting occurred Saturday in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched about 2:25 a.m. to Pine Avenue and Sixth Street regarding a possible shooting located shell casings and other evidence that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

An investigation revealed that occupants in two vehicles were arguing at the intersection, when an unknown suspect in one of the vehicles fired shots at the other vehicle.

Both vehicles fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Police look for shooting suspect in Long Beach

Police on Friday are continuing their investigation of the shooting of a man by an assailant in Long Beach.

The shooting occurred at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday and Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

The victim told police he was in the area of 2300 block of South Street when he was approached by the suspect, who drew a firearm. After a brief verbal altercation, the suspect shot at and struck the victim, wounding him, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived and there was no suspect description.

Man shot and killed near Los Angeles City Hall

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed near Los Angeles City Hall before sunrise Thursday.

Central Division officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 3:05 a.m. to First and Spring streets regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, the officers found the victim on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspect approached the victim on foot and shot at him multiple times. The suspect then drove away, Podany said.

The victim was identified Thursday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Alexander Flores.

There was no vehicle or suspect description.

Man fatally shot in Vermont Vista area

A 50-year-old man was killed Thursday in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division were called at 12:15 a.m. to West Imperial Highway and Figueroa Street in front of the Signal Motel, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was later by identified as Larry Williams by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday afternoon.

Police said there was no suspect description.

Two additional teen suspects arrested in fatal Long Beach shooting

Two additional teenage suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Long Beach in January, police said Wednesday.

Long Beach Police Department Special Investigations Division detectives located two 16-year-old boys suspected of fatally shooting Khalil Saleem at two separate locations Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 21st Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to arrest one of the 16-year-old suspects, while the second 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the 5400 block of North Paramount Boulevard near Via Miranda. Both teen suspects were booked for one count of murder and are being held in custody without bail.

“These two arrests are a testament to the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our personnel,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Wally Hebeish said. “They are to be commended.”

SID detectives located and arrested a 16-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Magnolia Avenue near West 10th Street on March 16 in connection with the January fatal shooting, police said.

Another teenage suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Hill Street near Santa Fe Avenue, also on March 16.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and are being held without bail.

The names of all four suspects were not released because of their ages.

Officers responded on Jan. 21 to an initial report about shots fired where Salem was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body upon police arrival. Police said officers rendered life-saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Salem was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. Two other victims also sustained gunshot wounds, but those injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were at the basketball courts in Silverado Park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near Caspian Avenue when an SUV drove by and an occupant or occupants fired several rounds at them.

Police said an unidentified individual on the basketball courts returned fire at the suspect’s vehicle before the vehicle fled the scene.

It’s unclear what the motive is behind the fatal shooting, and police are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

Man found shot to death in Boyle Heights

A 60-year-old man was found shot to death this morning in front of a home in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 3:28 a.m. at 2734 E. Sixth Street and found the man dead outside the home, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

No suspect information was available, he said.

The victim’s name was not released.

Long Beach police seek multiple suspects in man’s shooting death

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find multiple suspects who assaulted a man in Long Beach moments before fatally shooting him.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Maine Avenue at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired. They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body near Loma Vista Drive and Corvo Court, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Life-saving measures were rendered by officers until the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that several unidentified male suspects approached the victim and began physically assaulting him. One of the suspects then fired multiple gunshots at the victim. All the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim’s identification was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact 800-222-8477.

Man shot in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man was shot by an assailant Wednesday in South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division responded at 1:40 a.m. to 45th Street west of Broadway regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival learned the suspect approached the victim and shot him several times, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Man fatally shot near South Gate

A man was fatally shot in an unincorporated area west of South Gate and sheriff’s deputies Tuesday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 3:40 p.m. Monday to the 8500 block of Graham Avenue and Firestone Boulevard regarding calls of gunshots, said Homicide Lt. Mike Gomez.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim, a 40- to 45-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There was no suspect or suspect vehicle description.

Anyone who with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man arrested in Fairfax-area shooting

A 36-year-old man is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly shooting a male victim in the Fairfax area, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Vista Street, just south of Beverly Boulevard, at around 1:15 p.m. Monday to a report about shots fired, where an unidentified male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to his lower back.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested Sasan Limodim of Los Angeles near the 7500 block of Beverly Boulevard after detectives conducted extensive follow-ups, according to the LAPD.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and had bail set at $2 million.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact LAPD Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detective S. Kazarian at 213-922-8237. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Two men shot near Plaza Del Sol in downtown Los Angeles

Two men were wounded in a shooting near Plaza Del Sol Tuesday evening in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of First Street, east of South Mission Road, where they learned the victims had been shot, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were not available.

No suspect information was released.

Officers closed all westbound lanes of First Street between Anderson and South Utah streets until further notice while they investigated the shooting.

Dumbbell-wielding woman killed by police in Tarzana identified

A 35-year-old woman wielding a metal dumbbell bar and who allegedly assaulted four people before she was fatally shot by police in Tarzana was identified Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Jessica Brown.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to several calls of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the area of Reseda Boulevard and Hatteras Street. The suspect allegedly attacked four victims along Reseda with what looked like a metal pipe, leaving them with serious head and face injuries, police said.

Arriving officers encountered Brown near the parking lot of a gas station at Reseda and Burbank boulevards, where she allegedly advanced on the officers, who “deployed a Taser and 40mm foam baton round,” according to the LAPD.

When those measures failed to stop the woman, officers opened fire, police said.

“The metal pipe was determined to be a metal dumbbell bar, approximately 14 inches long.”

Paramedics took Brown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two of the injured victims remained hospitalized with stable vital signs, police said. No officers were injured.

Investigators subsequently learned Brown was a suspect in attacks on four other people Saturday, police said.

“A mother and child were in a parked vehicle when the suspect smashed the windows,” police said. “Two males were also struck with a similarly described weapon (Saturday), one in the head causing a cut, and the other in the arm. Both declined medical treatment.”

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore discussed the shooting in his report to the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday morning. He noted the shooting represented the 13th LAPD officer shooting this year.

Moore said that despite numerous commands from officers to drop her weapon, Brown “continued to advance toward them.”

According to the chief, Brown got within five feet of the officers and tried to strike them with the metal bar.

No officers were injured, Moore said.

The department’s Force Investigation Division responded to the shooting and are investigating in consultation with the Mental Evaluation Unit and the Department of Mental Health.

LAPD will receive a report regarding Brown’s mental health history, including actions taken by those agencies to provide her with mental health services.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Monday addressing the LAPD shooting, calling it a “devastating tragedy.”

“Adequate and appropriate mental health services should prevent individuals from deteriorating to inflicting harm to themselves and to others,” Bass said in a statement.

“This tragedy resulted in the death of someone undergoing a mental health crisis after violent assaults on several members of our community that sent four people to the hospital with severe injuries.”

The mayor said that in January, she and Moore agreed to expand the capabilities of the Mental Evaluation Unit and the System-wide Mental Assessment Team and “reform” how officers engage people suffering a mental health crisis.

“We have taken concrete steps toward these goals, but clearly as made evident over the weekend, more must be done,” Bass said.

Man, woman charged in fatal Long Beach drive-by shooting

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21 for a man and a woman charged with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting in Long Beach that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old girl.

Reshawn Jonae Strother, 20, of Cypress, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of unlawful firearm activity, one count of carrying a loaded firearm, one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Prosecutors are alleging Strother personally used a handgun.

Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Strother is being held in lieu of $6 million bail and Scipio in lieu of $4 million bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

They are accused in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Orange avenues. Police said Eric Gregory Brown III, 12, of Long Beach, was walking along the street with two girls, ages 13 and 14, when a vehicle approached them with at least two male suspects inside, and an unknown number of people in the vehicle opened fire.

Eric Brown was killed and the 14-year-old girl was injured. The 13-year-old escaped injury. The suspects left the scene.

“We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Wally Hebeish said July 7 in announcing arrests in the case, adding that Strother is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. He stressed that the victims had no gang ties.

“This incident was devastating for our entire community,” Hebeish said. “And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they’d commit a crime like this.”

Charges in the case were announced Monday by District Attorney George Gascón.

“These two individuals stand accused of a heinous act of violence that shattered the lives of innocent children,” Gascón said. “With callous disregard for human life, they allegedly orchestrated an attack that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and left a 14-year-old girl wounded.

“Today, we begin the process of holding them accountable for their actions. We will seek justice for the victims, their families, and our community, as we strive to ensure that such senseless acts of violence have no place in our society.”

Woman fatally shot in Compton; investigation underway

A woman was fatally shot Monday in Compton, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 12200 Block of South Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the victim Tuesday as Alexis Walker, 27, of Los Angeles, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Police seek suspect in deadly shooting near Beverly Center

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death and two other males were wounded near the Beverly Center Sunday and the shooter was still at large, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:50 a.m. to West Third Street and South Orlando Avenue, where the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed a 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

The LA County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the deceased shooting victim as Zackary Dickson-Hislop of Los Angeles.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot southbound on Orlando Avenue, police said.

According to ABC7, the shooting occurred outside Berri’s Cafe, which is open until 4 a.m.

LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lapdonline.org.

Two women shot while riding in vehicle on 14 Freeway in Palmdale

Two women suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while riding in a vehicle on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday.

The women arrived at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center at about 4:05 p.m. Saturday to notify hospital staff that they had been shot while riding in a white Volkswagen Jetta on the northbound freeway, north of Avenue S, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, CHP Officer April Elliott said. Authorities did not immediately have a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 661-948-8541 or 323-259-3200.

Man stabbed during argument with two men, woman in Long Beach

A man was stabbed during an argument in Long Beach Sunday and one of two suspects also fired a shot during the confrontation, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday to the 4300 block of East Carson Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, where they located a man suffering from a stab wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was arguing with two other men and a woman when a suspect stabbed him and another suspect “discharged a firearm in the air during the altercation,” police said.

Paramedics rushed the stabbing victim to a hospital in stable condition. Police said his wound was considered non-life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No further information was immediately available.