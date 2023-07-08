fbpx Inside Safe operation in Pacoima houses homeless people
Inside Safe operation in Pacoima houses homeless people

Impact Jul 08, 2023
| Photo courtesy of MaxPixel
by
share with

Los Angeles City officials announced Friday that more than 50 unhoused people moved in to local motels as a result of an Inside Safe operation in Pacoima.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th District, which includes Pacoima, said in a statement that challenges addressing homelessness are “not simple, particularly when encampments cross multiple jurisdictions.

“The collaboration with my office, L.A. County, the state and Mayor (Karen) Bass enabled the success of addressing the needs of those encamped at Ritchie Valens Park and surrounding areas,” Rodriguez said. “This effort resulted in the housing of over 50 individuals and has restored the safety of treasured community open space.”

The councilwoman added that she remains committed to pursuing “innovative solutions and transparent initiatives that prioritize bringing people indoors.”

Bass further said the city would not stop working to urgently bring people inside.

“The homelessness crisis demands this level of response,” Bass said in a statement. “Thank you to Supervisor (Lindsey) Horvath and Councilwoman Rodriguez for partnering with me to bring Inside Safe to Pacoima and to continue building out a regional approach so we can fully confront the crisis.”

This was the 22nd Inside Safe encampment operation throughout the city.

“City-county partnership is bringing people inside across Los Angeles and the Third District, including Pacoima, thanks to this week’s successful operation,” Horvath, who represents the county’s 3rd District, said in a statement. “Through services and safe shelter, we are creating stable foundations from which people can rebuild their lives.”

The mayor’s Inside Safe initiative as of June moved more than 1,300 unhoused Angelenos indoors to motels and other interim housing.

