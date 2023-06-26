Beyoncé, SZA earn 3 BET Awards, share album of the year honor
Beyoncé and SZA each took home three awards Sunday evening at the BET Awards 2023 and tied for Abum of the Year.
Beyoncé also won in the Viewer’s Choice Award category and the BET Her category, while SZA picked up wins for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year.
The BET Awards are billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night” honoring “Black excellence” in music, film and sports.
The 5 p.m. ceremony at downtown’s Microsoft Theater was described as a “non-stop” celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with special performances curated by pioneering DJ and producer Kid Capri and legendary emcee MC Lyte.
It included performances by several of the biggest names in hip-hop including Big Daddy Kane, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘n Play, “Master P” Miller, Redman, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang and many others.
“For five decades, hip-hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy said in a statement earlier this year. “From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip-hop to thrive.”
Rapper-actor Busta Rhymes received a Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute featuring performances by Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and others.
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle celebrated the life and legacy of another entertainment legend, the late Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock N Roll, who died May 24 after a long illness.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
Album of the Year (Tie)
— Renaissance, Beyoncé
— SOS, SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
— SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist (Tie)
— Chris Brown
— Usher
Best Group
— Drake & 21 Savage
Best Collaboration
— “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
— Latto
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
— Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
— “Kill Bill,” SZA
Video Director of the Year
— Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
— Coco Jones
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
— “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Viewer’s Choice Award
— “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Best International Act
— Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
— Asake (Nigeria)
— Camidoh (Ghana)
— Flo (UK)
— Libianca (Cameroon)
— Maureen (France)
— MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
— Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
— Raye (UK)
— Werenoi (France)
BET Her
— “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Best Movie
— “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Actor
— Damson Idris
Best Actress
— Angela Bassett
Youngstars Award
— Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
— Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year Award
— Jalen Hurts