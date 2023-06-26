fbpx Beyoncé, SZA earn 3 BET Awards, share album of the year honor
Beyoncé, SZA earn 3 BET Awards, share album of the year honor

Beyoncé, SZA earn 3 BET Awards, share album of the year honor

The Industry Jun 26, 2023
Beyoncé, left, and SZA. | Photos courtesy of Ralph_PH/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0) and The Come Up Show/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Beyoncé and SZA each took home three awards Sunday evening at the BET Awards 2023 and tied for Abum of the Year.

Beyoncé also won in the Viewer’s Choice Award category and the BET Her category, while SZA picked up wins for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year.

The BET Awards are billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night” honoring “Black excellence” in music, film and sports.

The 5 p.m. ceremony at downtown’s Microsoft Theater was described as a “non-stop” celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with special performances curated by pioneering DJ and producer Kid Capri and legendary emcee MC Lyte.

It included performances by several of the biggest names in hip-hop including Big Daddy Kane, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘n Play, “Master P” Miller, Redman, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang and many others.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy said in a statement earlier this year. “From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip-hop to thrive.”

Rapper-actor Busta Rhymes received a Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute featuring performances by Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and others.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle celebrated the life and legacy of another entertainment legend, the late Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock N Roll, who died May 24 after a long illness.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Album of the Year (Tie)

— Renaissance, Beyoncé

— SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

— SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist (Tie)

— Chris Brown

— Usher

Best Group

— Drake & 21 Savage

Best Collaboration

— “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

— Latto

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

— Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

— “Kill Bill,” SZA

Video Director of the Year

— Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

— Coco Jones

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

— “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award

— “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best International Act

— Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

— Asake (Nigeria)

— Camidoh (Ghana)

— Flo (UK)

— Libianca (Cameroon)

— Maureen (France)

— MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

— Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

— Raye (UK)

— Werenoi (France)

BET Her

— “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best Movie

— “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Actor

— Damson Idris

Best Actress

— Angela Bassett

Youngstars Award

— Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

— Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year Award

— Jalen Hurts

