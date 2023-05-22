‘Fast X’ opens atop box office with $67.5 million weekend
“Fast X” opened with $67.5 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The latest edition of the long-running action franchise, which has been criticized by some for encouraging the dangerous trend of street racing, was far ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which grossed $31.9 million in its third week of release, Comscore reported.
“Fast X” also took in an additional $251 million globally, for a worldwide total of over $318 million.
Third place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which took in $9.8 million Friday through Sunday in its seventh week.
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” was fourth with $3 million in its second week, followed by “Evil Dead Rise” with $2.3 million in its fifth week.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “John Wick: Chapter 4” ($1.33 million), “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” ($1.32 million), “Hypnotic” ($825,000), “MET Opera: Don Giovanni” ($701,025) and “BlackBerry” ($525,000).
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $122.6 million. The year-to-date total is $3.161 billion — an increase of 29% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.