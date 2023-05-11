Riverside Youth Council, city officials honor 2023’s Most Remarkable Teens
The Riverside Youth Council on Tuesday recognized this year’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens during a ceremony at City Hall.
The program and annual event spotlights Riverside’s young residents in grades 8-12 “for their excellence in academics, athletics, arts and culture, community involvement, leadership, courage to overcome, acts of valor, or any other remarkable accomplishments,” Riverside officials said in a statement announcing the 2023 honorees. “The applications are carefully reviewed, deliberated, and then selected by the Youth Council.”
The Youth Council was established in 2004 by the mayor and city council and currently receives mentorship from Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and the Riverside Police Department, according to the city.
The Most Remarkable Teens program’s goal is to encourage Riverside’s “best and brightest” youth to have a voice in government policy and other decision-making efforts that directly affect the lives of young people, officials said.
“Riverside’s strength lies in our youth,” Lock Dawson said in a note to the honorees published in the event’s program. “Through your determined work ethic and extraordinary dedication, you have set an impeccable example for your peers. With a recognition such as this, I am confident that you will play an important role in Riverside’s continued growth and prosperous future.”
Riverside’s 2023 Most Remarkable Teens are:
— Luis Villareal, Richard De Ocampo, Jorge Vega, Loryn Briscoe, Tiare Cabrera, Eric Ulloa, Carlos Garcia and Emely Rodriguez from Ramona High School;
— Tuyet Nghi “Nina” Ca and Daira M. Herrera, students at La Sierra High School;
— Dominic Ozeta and Jennifer Camacho, who attend Notre Dame High School;
— Thinh Tran, Andrea Gomez and Aiden Anguiano from Riverside Virtual High School;
— Frida Campos and Lauryn Singh, who go to Arlington High School;
— Vetsy Espinosa from Springs Charter School;
— Lilia Tomoff from John North High School;
— Dalton Adcock from Riverside Poly High School;
— Misty Martinez, a student at Lincoln Continuation High School;
— Alfredo Baltazar and Kailea Kent-Davis, who attend California School for the Deaf;
— Hailey Davis from Liberty University Online Academy & RCC; and
— Genevieve Milkie from Hillcrest High School.