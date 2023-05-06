Former Sheriff Villanueva to launch new talk radio show on Monday

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. | Photo courtesy of Sheriff Alex Villanueva/Twitter

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will launch a new talk radio show, “The Resistance with Sheriff Alex Villanueva,” starting Monday on CRN Digital Talk Radio, the station announced.

The show will air 10-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at www.CRNTalk.com with the former sheriff, who lost his bid for reelection in November after a controversial four-year term, taking listener questions and offering his take on issues including public safety, law enforcement and homelessness.

“Sheriff Villanueva is ready to call out failed elected officials in California and around the country,” said a social media announcement from the digital radio station. “It’s time to hold the line, to resist the woke craziness and bring safety and sanity back to our communities.”

Villanueva was elected in 2018 as a reform-minded Democrat but often clashed with more progressive members of his party, the County Board of Supervisors, other officials within the sheriff’s department and the media.

He also faced criticism about allegations of gang activity among sworn sheriff’s deputies and his handling of use-of-force incidents while portraying himself as a political outsider battling entrenched bureaucrats and community activists.

“I am very excited to connect with the public on this new platform,” Villanueva said in a statement. “Even though I am out of office, the fight continues. We are at a crossroads at which many of our elected officials are no longer serving the public. They are serving themselves and their individual interests. I want to stand with the people to fight the corruption. We are the resistance that will save our state and the country.”

While in office, he hosted a weekly radio show on KFI-AM called “Live and Unscripted with L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.”

“We are thrilled to have Sheriff Villanueva join our lineup of hosts on CRN Digital Talk Radio,” the multimedia platform’s Chief Executive Michael Horn said in a statement. “His experience and expertise in law enforcement and in public service make him a valuable addition in the talk media universe and we look forward to providing a platform for him to connect with the audience.”

The Chatsworth-based media company was founded in 1983 as Cable Radio Network and was rebranded CRN Digital Talk Radio in 2007. It distributes talk radio and video broadcasts to various streaming platforms including programs hosted by singer Pat Boone, veteran broadcaster Dennis Prager and former National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch.